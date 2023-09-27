^

Headlines

Marcos signs law creating nat'l employment master plan

Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 11:01am
Marcos signs law creating nat'l employment master plan
Workers arrange cans on the production line of canned sardines inside a manufacturing plant in Santo Tomas, Batangas on March 1, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday signed into law a measure establishing the country’s employment master plan aimed at addressing unemployment and underemployment.

Marcos described the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TBP) Act as a “significant milestone toward the sustainable and inclusive development of the country.” 

“The law will help us solve the various challenges plaguing our labor sector such as low quality jobs, skills mismatch, underemployment, among others,” the chief executive said. 

The law seeks to enhance the employability and competitiveness of Filipino workers through upskilling and reskilling initiatives while also providing support to micro, small and medium enterprise and industry stakeholders. 

Under the measure, the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Inter-Agency Council, will craft a master plan for employment generation and economic recovery. The master plan will include a three-year, six-year and 10-year development timeline. 

The chief of the National Economic and Development Authority will serve as the council's leader, with the secretaries of the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Labor and Employment acting as co-chairs.

The council will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the country’s employment landscape and labor market and ensure the efficient allocation of resources.

It will also assist local government units in planning, devising, and implementing employment generation and recovery plans and programs within their respective areas. 

“With the passage of the TBP, this will facilitate stronger coordination and partnership among relevant agencies and stakeholders for the efficient implementation of employment programs,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said. 

The Philippines' unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in June, bringing the total number of jobless Filipinos to 2.3 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate stood at 12%, which translates to 5.87 million Filipinos. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Azurin held by Canadian immigration over abuses under Duterte

Azurin held by Canadian immigration over abuses under Duterte

By Marichu Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. was reportedly questioned by immigration authorities upon...
Headlines
fbtw
China warns Philippines not to 'stir up trouble' over Scarborough

China warns Philippines not to 'stir up trouble' over Scarborough

18 hours ago
Beijing warned Manila on Tuesday not to "stir up trouble" after the Philippine Coast Guard said it removed a floating barrier...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP spent P125 million confidential funds in 11 days

OVP spent P125 million confidential funds in 11 days

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The Office of Vice President Sara Duterte spent the controversial P125-million confidential funds in 2022 in just 11 days,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to public: Keep masks on

Palace to public: Keep masks on

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
While the air quality in Metro Manila and nearby areas has returned to normal due to the subsiding volcanic smog or vog from...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines eyes restitution from China before international tribunal

Philippines eyes restitution from China before international tribunal

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The government is considering seeking compensation from China for its “increasing number” of transgressions in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos rejects tariff reduction on rice

Marcos rejects tariff reduction on rice

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos rejected yesterday a proposal to temporarily cut the tariff on imported rice to lower the prices of the food...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos certifies Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers as urgent

Marcos certifies Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers as urgent

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen seafarers’ rights and improve their global...
Headlines
fbtw
OP to OVP transfer of confidential funds &lsquo;unconstitutional&rsquo;

OP to OVP transfer of confidential funds ‘unconstitutional’

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Unconstitutional.
Headlines
fbtw
Metrobank Foundation president elevated to status of Accredited in Public Relations

Metrobank Foundation president elevated to status of Accredited in Public Relations

13 hours ago
Metrobank Foundation Inc. president Aniceto Sobrepeña was conferred the status of Accredited in Public Relations by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with