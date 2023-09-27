Marcos signs law creating nat'l employment master plan

Workers arrange cans on the production line of canned sardines inside a manufacturing plant in Santo Tomas, Batangas on March 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday signed into law a measure establishing the country’s employment master plan aimed at addressing unemployment and underemployment.

Marcos described the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TBP) Act as a “significant milestone toward the sustainable and inclusive development of the country.”

“The law will help us solve the various challenges plaguing our labor sector such as low quality jobs, skills mismatch, underemployment, among others,” the chief executive said.

The law seeks to enhance the employability and competitiveness of Filipino workers through upskilling and reskilling initiatives while also providing support to micro, small and medium enterprise and industry stakeholders.

Under the measure, the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Inter-Agency Council, will craft a master plan for employment generation and economic recovery. The master plan will include a three-year, six-year and 10-year development timeline.

The chief of the National Economic and Development Authority will serve as the council's leader, with the secretaries of the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Labor and Employment acting as co-chairs.

The council will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the country’s employment landscape and labor market and ensure the efficient allocation of resources.

It will also assist local government units in planning, devising, and implementing employment generation and recovery plans and programs within their respective areas.

“With the passage of the TBP, this will facilitate stronger coordination and partnership among relevant agencies and stakeholders for the efficient implementation of employment programs,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

The Philippines' unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in June, bringing the total number of jobless Filipinos to 2.3 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate stood at 12%, which translates to 5.87 million Filipinos. — Gaea Katreena Cabico