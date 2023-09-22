^

Headlines

Volcanic smog detected in Taal, health advisory issued

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 3:46am
Volcanic smog detected in Taal, health advisory issued

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued a warning on Thursday as it monitored the presence of volcanic smog or vog at Taal Volcano in Batangas, causing concerns about potential health risks and harm to the environment.

According to Phivolcs' latest advisory, the vog was observed at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and has continued to linger.

State volcanologists said an upwelling persists at the Taal Main Crater Lake, causing steam plumes to rise as high as 2,400 meters, drifting in the west-northwest direction.

Volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions from the Taal Main Crater reached a daily total of 4,569 tons while a large cloud of SO2 was also spotted west of Taal Lake on Thursday.

"Vog has been affecting the Taal region since the first week of September 2023 as an average of 3,402 tons per day SO2 has been degassed from Taal Volcano for the month," Phivolcs said.

Vog, composed of fine droplets laden with volcanic gases, including sulfur dioxide, can be particularly hazardous to human health. It is known to cause irritation to the eyes, throat and respiratory tract. 

Phivolcs advised people with conditions like asthma, lung disease, heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women and children to follow the precautions:

  • Reduce outdoor time and keep doors and windows closed to keep vog out.
  • Wear an N95 facemask to cover the nose and mouth and drink water to soothe throat irritation. Seek medical help if symptoms are severe.

State volcanologists also warned about the potential for acid rain when gas emissions combine with rain, which can harm crops and corrode metal roofs.

Phivolcs has kept Taal Volcano at Alert Level 1, indicating ongoing unrest without an imminent eruption. 

Local government units in Batangas and nearby areas have responded to the situation by suspending Friday classes as a precautionary measure.

vuukle comment

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maximum penalty urged vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

Maximum penalty urged vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 16 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista called for a strong action against a security officer who was caught on closed-circuit...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Parlade, Badoy reprimanded for red-tagging &nbsp;

Parlade, Badoy reprimanded for red-tagging  

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 6 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has found guilty former anti-communist task force officials Antonio Parlade Jr. and Lorraine Badoy...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman reprimands Parlade, Badoy over red-tagging

Ombudsman reprimands Parlade, Badoy over red-tagging

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 14 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman reprimanded former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict officials, Lorraine...
Headlines
fbtw
Military readying raps vs activists &nbsp;

Military readying raps vs activists  

By Michael Punongbayan | 6 hours ago
The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and Philippine Army are preparing to file criminal charges...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI mulls lifting rice price caps &nbsp;

DTI mulls lifting rice price caps  

By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
The government is seriously considering lifting the cap on rice prices, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said yesterday as...
Headlines
fbtw
On 51st Martial Law anniversary, activists accuse Marcos of 'witch-hunt'

On 51st Martial Law anniversary, activists accuse Marcos of 'witch-hunt'

By Pam Castro | 10 hours ago
Activists accused President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s government of carrying out a "witch-hunt" against rights defenders...
Headlines
fbtw
Frasco to present Philippines&rsquo; sustainable tourism plans at UNWTO global forum

Frasco to present Philippines’ sustainable tourism plans at UNWTO global forum

By Rosette Adel | 11 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco is set to speak at the panel discussions at the United Nations World Tourism Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe launched into alleged misuse of cash grants by Surigao 'cult'

Probe launched into alleged misuse of cash grants by Surigao 'cult'

12 hours ago
Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Thursday launched an investigation into claims that an alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing into 2024 National Budget for TESDA
play

LIVE: Senate hearing into 2024 National Budget for TESDA

By PhilstarLIVE | 15 hours ago
The Senate committee on Finance is continuing its hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion 2024 national budget on Thu...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with