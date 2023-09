Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

The Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake in Batangas province, is seen on March 26, 2022, after an eruption earlier in the morning sent ash and steam hundreds of metres into the sky.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:04 a.m.) — Several local government units announced the suspension of classes for Sept. 22, 2023 due to Taal's persistent emission of volcanic smog, also known as vog.

Vog is a hazardous gas capable of causing severe irritation to the eyes, throat and respiratory system. Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating ongoing unrest without an imminent eruption.

Here's a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have suspended classes for Friday:

National Capital Region

Las Piñas City — all levels, public and private

Muntinlupa City — all levels, public and private

Parañaque City — all levels, public and private

Pasay City — all levels, public and private

Batangas

Agoncillo Barigon ES — no face-to-face classes (shift to modular learning), all levels, public and private Mahabang Gulod ES — no face-to-face classes (shift to modular learning), all levels, public and private Bilibinwang ES — no face-to-face classes (shift to modular learning), all levels, public and private Banyaga ES — no face-to-face classes (shift to modular learning), all levels, public and private Banyaga NHS — no face-to-face classes (shift to modular learning), all levels, public and private

Balayan — all levels, public and private

Balete — all levels, public and private

Calaca — no face-to-face classes (shift to modular learning), all levels, public and private

Calatagan — all levels, public and private

Lemery — no face-to-face classes (shift to modular learning), all levels, public and private

Lian — all levels, public and private

Nasugbu — all levels, public and private

Sta. Teresita — all levels, public and private

Taal — all levels, public and private

Tuy — all levels, public and private

Cavite

Alfonso — all levels, public and private

Amadeo — all levels, public and private

Bacoor City — all levels, public and private

Cavite City — all levels, public and private

City of Carmona — all levels, public and private

Dasmariñas City — all levels, public and private

Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo (Bailen) — all levels, public and private

Gen. Mariano Alvarez — all levels, public and private

Gen. Trias City — all levels, public and private

Imus City — all levels, public and private

Indang — all levels, public and private

Kawit — all levels, public and private

Magallanes — all levels, public and private

Maragondon — all levels, public and private

Mendez — all levels, public and private

Naic — all levels, public and private

Noveleta — all levels, public and private

Rosario — all levels, public and private

Silang — all levels, public and private

Tagaytay City — all levels, public and private

Tanza — all levels, public and private

Ternate — all levels, public and private

Trece Martires City — all levels, public and private

Laguna

San Pedro, Laguna — all levels, public and private

