^

Headlines

PNP chief vows to prioritize crackdown on illicit cigarette trade

Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 7:09pm
PNP chief vows to prioritize crackdown on illicit cigarette trade

Manila, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Benjamin Acorda said that fighting illegal cigarette trades, including smuggling and counterfeit products, is a top priority for the PNP. 

Acorda made the statement during a recent budget hearing at the House of Representatives, where the budget for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), including funding for the PNP in 2024, was discussed.

Rep. Yevgeny Vicente "Bambi" Emano of the 2nd District of Misamis Oriental expressed his concerns about the alarming proliferation of illicit cigarettes in Mindanao, particularly within his district.

The lawmaker also highlighted how this illegal trade had left thousands of tobacco farmers unemployed, posing a threat to their livelihoods.

During the hearing, Emano presented photographic evidence of various smuggled cigarette brands from Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental, highlighting that they were being sold as cheap as P45 per pack in public places. This price marked a significant contrast to the legal counterparts, which usually cost around P160 per pack.

“The audacity of selling it in a market, those illegal brands and by reams and in front of public markets. It will certainly, definitely affect my tobacco farmers,” Emano said. 

“Can I get the commitment of the PNP of more operations to apprehend, jail and whatever they will do to hopefully stop those illegal cigarette trade and which are actually sold also in the islands of Mindanao?” he added.

Acorda replied that the PNP is fully committed to eradicating smuggling and the sale of illegal cigarettes. 

"We will consider that as one of our primary considerations,” the PNP chief said.

Since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed office last year, the PNP has actively enforced Oplan Mega Shopper to combat the sale of smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes nationwide. They have also increased checkpoints, resulting in the confiscation of millions of pesos worth of illegal cigarettes.

Marcos has also appealed to the Senate and the House of Representatives to pass a bill amending the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, introducing stricter penalties and longer jail terms. The proposed changes also classify tobacco and cigarettes as "agricultural commodities."

vuukle comment

CIGARETTES

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara blames rallies for 2 million drop in enrollment &nbsp;

Sara blames rallies for 2 million drop in enrollment  

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 20 hours ago
Protest rallies are to be blamed for why the Department of Education was over two million short of its target enrollment for...
Headlines
fbtw
P33 minimum wage hike OKd in Central Visayas

P33 minimum wage hike OKd in Central Visayas

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
DOLE said that the recently-approved rates represent a 7.6% to 8.6% increase from the existing daily minimum wage rates in...
Headlines
fbtw
Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

By Gilbert Bayoran | 4 days ago
Teachers will enjoy a 30-day break after the school year and a reduction of their administrative tasks from 56 to 11, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd teachers' 2021 bonus out &mdash; DBM

DepEd teachers' 2021 bonus out — DBM

8 hours ago
In a statement, the DBM said it has released P11.6 billion for the release of the teachers’ performance-based bonuses...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines now world&rsquo;s top rice importer &ndash; USDA

Philippines now world’s top rice importer – USDA

By Danessa Rivera | 20 hours ago
The Philippines has overtaken China as the world’s top importer of rice, according to the United States Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ombudsman: Only final COA report should be published

Ombudsman: Only final COA report should be published

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires yesterday defended his call to lawmakers to delete a provision in the annual General Appropriations...
Headlines
fbtw
Government mulls ownership cap, higher prices for SIMs &nbsp;

Government mulls ownership cap, higher prices for SIMs  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
Owning multiple Subscriber Identity Module cards will be difficult and costly as the Department of Information and Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
Report: Philippines still worst in Asia for environment defenders

Report: Philippines still worst in Asia for environment defenders

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
More than a week after two environmental activists were seized in Bataan, a new report showed that the Philippines remains...
Headlines
fbtw
Funding pushed for permanent structure in Ayungin

Funding pushed for permanent structure in Ayungin

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Legislators are pushing to finance a project that will construct a permanent structure in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with