^

Headlines

DICT seeking P300M confidential funds to go after scammers

Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 5:02pm
DICT seeking P300M confidential funds to go after scammers
DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said the scammers provide a fake site where subscribers supposedly can register their SIM cards.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology is the latest government agency to justify its allocation of confidential funds in the proposed 2024 budget, saying that the P300 million lump sum would be used to go after scammers.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy in a press briefing Wednesday said that the confidential funds are “essential” to successfully identify and investigate scammers who use a number of tactics to avoid detection.

“Our hands are tied if we don't have the proper tools to go after them. And many of these tools and many of these methodologies require confidential funds to do it,” Uy said in Filipino.

Uy added that the individuals or groups running the scams are "very well-funded, very well-organized and very highly technical." 

The DICT has one of the lowest budget utilization rates among agencies, so far being able to spend only 5.6% of its budget in 2023, according to the Department of Budget and Management.

The DICT did not have an allocation for confidential and intelligence funds in 2023.

Overall, the total amount of confidential and intelligence funds in the proposed budget for 2024 is P10.15 billion, according to the 2024 National Expenditure Program.

Of this amount, P4.5 billion will go to the Office of the President while P500 million will go to the Office of the Vice President.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that the Senate oversight committee on confidential and intelligence funds will review agencies’ use of the secret fund and, if necessary, augment the lump sum to increase the funds of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard.

During a hearing by the Senate Public Services Committee last week, chief of the National Bureau of Investigation’s cybercrime division, Jeremy Lotoc, told senators that they were able to get past the SIM Registration System with bogus ID pictures featuring a smiling monkey.

RELATED: NBI test shows SIM registration system accepts IDs with animal faces  

To recall, proponents of the SIM Card Registration Act said the law would increase accountability in the use of SIM cards and allow law enforcers to identify those committing fraud through phones. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

DICT

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Duterte has no plans for politics&rsquo;

‘Duterte has no plans for politics’

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
Former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo may have egged her political ally, former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on &lsquo;Diktaduryang Marcos&rsquo;

DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on ‘Diktaduryang Marcos’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers yesterday condemned the Department of Education directive to change “Diktadurang...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd hit for rebranding of Marcos dictatorship

DepEd hit for rebranding of Marcos dictatorship

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday scored the Department of Education under Vice President Sara Duterte for having a role in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman wants COA to keep audit findings private

Ombudsman wants COA to keep audit findings private

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires asked Congress on Monday to strike off budget provisions that require the publication of initial...
Headlines
fbtw
Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

By Gilbert Bayoran | 3 days ago
Teachers will enjoy a 30-day break after the school year and a reduction of their administrative tasks from 56 to 11, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos birthday wish: A better state of agriculture

Marcos birthday wish: A better state of agriculture

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
For his birthday wish, “a better state of agriculture” is top of mind for President Marcos.
Headlines
fbtw
Subsidy for rice retailers exempted from election ban

Subsidy for rice retailers exempted from election ban

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections granted yesterday the Department of Social Welfare and Development s request to be exempted from...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines offers assistance to quake-hit Morocco

Philippines offers assistance to quake-hit Morocco

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has expressed condolences to the people of Morocco following a powerful earthquake that killed more than...
Headlines
fbtw
SRA classifies all sugar production for domestic consumption

SRA classifies all sugar production for domestic consumption

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
All sugar production for the crop year will be designated for the domestic market as production is seen to drop by at least...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress seeks creation of West Philippine Sea Authority

Congress seeks creation of West Philippine Sea Authority

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Amid calls for a focused and more organized handling of West Philippine Sea affairs, a lawmaker has proposed the establishment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with