^

Headlines

Probe sought on Marcos admin's 'contradictory' rice policies

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 2:37pm
Probe sought on Marcos admin's 'contradictory' rice policies
A rice vendor inspects his products at a public market in Paco, Manila on September 6, 2023
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Perceived flip-flops in the Marcos administration's economic strategy to curb soaring rice prices have prompted Sen. Risa Hontiveros to file a Senate resolution seeking a probe into the government's policies on rice regulation.

In filing Senate Resolution 794, Hontiveros described the actions and proposals of the Marcos administration — particularly the setting of a price ceiling and removal of tariffs on rice — as "uncoordinated" and "contradicting.”

"There is an evident lack of leadership, coordination and cohesion in the country's policies on rice regulation, to the grave risk and detriment of the people,” the Senate resolution read.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on September 1 ordered the imposition of a price ceiling on rice ranging from P41 per kilogram (regular milled) to P45 per kilogram (well-milled). 

The price ceiling was the government's answer to an increase in the price of locally produced and imported rice, according to Executive Order 29, with prices going up by 4% to 14% in August.

Following the implementation of EO 39, the Department of Finance made a proposal to temporarily reduce rice tariff rates to zero percent with the hopes of bringing in a huge volume of rice imports amid fears of a shortage of the food staple.

Price caps, tariffs  

Marcos did not consult with his economic managers before issuing EO 39 or the rice price ceiling, Hontiveros pointed out in her Senate resolution.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, who has defended the price cap despite economists' criticisms that it would result in rice retailers' loss, recently bared that he was "shocked" when the measure was announced on August 31. 

Hontiveros also cited a former undersecretary of the agriculture department — which Marcos heads concurrently — who said that the price cap would lead to a shortage of the household staple.

This would make rice “even less rice even less accessible and risking critical supply gaps which hurt the poorest of Filipinos most,” Hontiveros added.

The opposition senator also criticized the DOF's proposal to temporarily drop tariff rates to court more rice imports, saying that this goes against the administration's past pronouncements bolstering the need for "government-to-government" importation of rice.

Farmers’ group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), which has criticized EO 39 for being a paltry response to soaring rice prices, said that the Department of Agriculture must instead suspend Republic Act 11023 or the Rice Tariffication Law to allow the National Food Authority to more strictly regulate the rice industry.

"The DOF's suggestion of a zero tariff on imported rice will not be a solution but will result in a new problem. Only rice smugglers will surely benefit from this because it will be easier to bring in smuggled rice if the tariff is completely removed. It's like the government is giving a green light to widespread smuggling," KMP chairperson Danilo Ramos said in Filipino.

The farmers’ group said that with the price ceiling in effect, “regular milled and well-milled rice are no longer available in markets and rice retailers.”  

“Small retailers have found that they cannot sell the rice they bought from traders at a lower or losing price,” the group added.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual said on Monday that the rice price cap will remain in effect for another two weeks before the government reviews the policy.

“I’m confident (that) with the harvest season commencing, we are looking at five million metric tons of rice between now and by the end of October, I think we are not in a rice emergency so to speak,” Pascual said.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

RICE

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman wants COA to keep audit findings private

Ombudsman wants COA to keep audit findings private

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires asked Congress on Monday to strike off budget provisions that require the publication of initial...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd hit for rebranding of Marcos dictatorship

DepEd hit for rebranding of Marcos dictatorship

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday scored the Department of Education under Vice President Sara Duterte for having a role in the...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on &lsquo;Diktaduryang Marcos&rsquo;

DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on ‘Diktaduryang Marcos’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers yesterday condemned the Department of Education directive to change “Diktadurang...
Headlines
fbtw
Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

By Gilbert Bayoran | 3 days ago
Teachers will enjoy a 30-day break after the school year and a reduction of their administrative tasks from 56 to 11, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress seeks creation of West Philippine Sea Authority

Congress seeks creation of West Philippine Sea Authority

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Amid calls for a focused and more organized handling of West Philippine Sea affairs, a lawmaker has proposed the establishment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NEDA chief: No offer to head DA

NEDA chief: No offer to head DA

15 hours ago
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has doused speculation that he is being tapped to replace President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte has no plans for politics&rsquo;

‘Duterte has no plans for politics’

By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
Former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo may have egged her political ally, former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos birthday wish: A better state of agriculture

Marcos birthday wish: A better state of agriculture

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
For his birthday wish, “a better state of agriculture” is top of mind for President Marcos.
Headlines
fbtw
Subsidy for rice retailers exempted from election ban

Subsidy for rice retailers exempted from election ban

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections granted yesterday the Department of Social Welfare and Development s request to be exempted from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with