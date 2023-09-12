Investigate 'text spams' proliferated by motorcycle taxi service — group

MANILA, Philippines — A network of digital advocates requested government officials to immediately investigate alleged "spam texts" sent out by Move It — a motorcycle taxi company owned by Grab Philippines — to various riders across the country.

In a letter sent last Monday, Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo sought the help of the National Telecommunications Commission and the National Privacy Commission after receiving numerous reports of spam texts recruiting riders.

"With the government's campaign against the proliferation of spam and scam texts, companies using these practices should be held accountable. It is unacceptable that they are capitalizing on the scourge that the government and the public has been trying to eradicate," said Gustilo on Tuesday.

"Based on the complaints of the riders, it is clear that that the riders were unaware as to why they received text messages and that they did not want to. Clearly, Move It is breaching their privacy and they should explain as to how they were able to get hold of the data that they used."

Sen. Grace Poe, who leads the Senate Committee on Public Srvices, recently held a hearing after the continued proliferation of spam and scam texts — this despite the enactment of the controversial SIM card registration law.

The law faced criticisms from numerous interest groups and concerned citizens fearing the violation of data privacy and possible surveillance of dissidents.

Digital Pinoys encouraged the Grab-owned company to cooperate with authorities and disclose how they got the mobile numbers of motorcycle taxi riders claiming that they have not transacted with Move It.

"Move It should explain as to how they were able to specifically target motorcycle taxi riders as conversations in motorcycle taxi group posts indicate that many recipients did not have any transaction with them," Gustilo said.

"We find it suspicious that Move It was able to send an invitation via text specifically to motorcycle taxi riders."

Philstar.com already reached out to Move It and Grab Philippines regarding the issue but are yet to issue an official statement.

The SIM card registration law recently gained widespread criticisms after officials of the National Bureau of Investigation were able to register using bogus IDs bearing the photo of an animal.