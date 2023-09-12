^

Headlines

Investigate 'text spams' proliferated by motorcycle taxi service — group

James Relativo - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 2:57pm
Investigate 'text spams' proliferated by motorcycle taxi service â�� group
File photo of a mobile user using a phone
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A network of digital advocates requested government officials to immediately investigate alleged "spam texts" sent out by Move It — a motorcycle taxi company owned by Grab Philippines — to various riders across the country.

In a letter sent last Monday, Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo sought the help of the National Telecommunications Commission and the National Privacy Commission after receiving numerous reports of spam texts recruiting riders.

"With the government's campaign against the proliferation of spam and scam texts, companies using these practices should be held accountable. It is unacceptable that they are capitalizing on the scourge that the government and the public has been trying to eradicate," said Gustilo on Tuesday.

"Based on the complaints of the riders, it is clear that that the riders were unaware as to why they received text messages and that they did not want to. Clearly, Move It is breaching their privacy and they should explain as to how they were able to get hold of the data that they used." 

 

 

Sen. Grace Poe, who leads the Senate Committee on Public Srvices, recently held a hearing after the continued proliferation of spam and scam texts — this despite the enactment of the controversial SIM card registration law.

The law faced criticisms from numerous interest groups and concerned citizens fearing the violation of data privacy and possible surveillance of dissidents.

Digital Pinoys encouraged the Grab-owned company to cooperate with authorities and disclose how they got the mobile numbers of motorcycle taxi riders claiming that they have not transacted with Move It.

"Move It should explain as to how they were able to specifically target motorcycle taxi riders as conversations in motorcycle taxi group posts indicate that many recipients did not have any transaction with them," Gustilo said.

"We find it suspicious that Move It was able to send an invitation via text specifically to motorcycle taxi riders."

Philstar.com already reached out to Move It and Grab Philippines regarding the issue but are yet to issue an official statement.

The SIM card registration law recently gained widespread criticisms after officials of the National Bureau of Investigation were able to register using bogus IDs bearing the photo of an animal.

vuukle comment

GRAB PHILIPPINES

GRACE POE

MOVE IT

PRIVACY

SIM CARD REGISTRATION

SPAM

TEXT SCAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atom Araullo files P2-million damage suit vs red-taggers Badoy, Celiz

Atom Araullo files P2-million damage suit vs red-taggers Badoy, Celiz

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Atom Araullo filed a civil complaint Monday at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court to seek redress for damages and injury...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

9 hours ago
The United States and Vietnam warned on Monday against the "threat or use of force" in the disputed South China Sea, days...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DOF usec says Palace wanted her out in July

Ex-DOF usec says Palace wanted her out in July

16 hours ago
As early as July this year, Cielo Magno says Malacañang already wanted her out as undersecretary of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo slams jockeying for DMW top post

Tulfo slams jockeying for DMW top post

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Despite the designation of Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac to temporarily head the DMW after secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on &lsquo;Diktaduryang Marcos&rsquo;

DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on ‘Diktaduryang Marcos’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers yesterday condemned the Department of Education directive to change “Diktadurang...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ombudsman wants COA to keep initial audit observations private

Ombudsman wants COA to keep initial audit observations private

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires asked Congress on Monday to strike off budget provisions that require the publication of initial...
Headlines
fbtw
Tony Leachon steps down as DOH special adviser

Tony Leachon steps down as DOH special adviser

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Leachon cited personal reasons for his resignation in a letter addressed to Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.
Headlines
fbtw
Ressa, Rappler cleared of fifth tax evasion charge

Ressa, Rappler cleared of fifth tax evasion charge

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
This development means that Ressa and RHC have been cleared of all five tax evasion charges filed during the administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline price up by P0.20, diesel by P0.40

Gasoline price up by P0.20, diesel by P0.40

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Oil firms are raising pump prices anew today, extending the streak of increases in diesel and kerosene prices to a 10th consecutive...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with