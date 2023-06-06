Digital advocates seek suspension of Grab, Move It over 'multiple violations'

MANILA, Philippines — Digital advocates have called for the immediate suspension of Grab Philippines after committing several violations stemming from its alleged "monopoly" of the TNVS industry and its entry into the motorcycle taxi pilot study.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo on Tuesday said that the disobedience of government-mandated pricing, rulings, and non-compliance to penalties imposed on Grab should already merit the suspension of its operations.

"Grab Philippines has again committed numerous violations. It seems that Grab is not scared of refund orders and penalties, that they continue to charge passengers beyond what was being allowed by the government," said Gustilo in a press conference today.

"It's high time that the government does something about this. Grab - Move It should be suspended for their actions against the commuters and their upfront violation of rules and regulations and their continued disregard of penalties and sanctions."

The Philippine Competition Commission slapped Grab Philippines with a P9 million worth of fines after the ride-hailing giant failed to refund consumers in full more than three years since they were ordered to do so.

It can be remembered that Grab Philippines earlier acquired Move It, prompting groups and lawmakers to question Grab's surprise entry into the motorcycle taxi pilot program. The company also bought out Uber's operations in Southeast Asia back in 2018.

Gustilo's group had already called on the government to come up with anti-monopoly measures in order to prevent transport network vehicles services (TNVS) companies from controlling the whole transportation sector.

Philstar.com has already reached out to Grab Philippines and Move It but they have yet to issue a statement regarding the issue as of press time.

Issue of skills assessment

Digital Pinoys also scored Grab-owned motorcycle taxi firm Move It for allegedly violating the mandatory skills assessment and training policy of the motorcycle taxi pilot program after the firm reportedly "exempted" its riders from undergoing the aforementioned should they come from a rival motorcycle taxi company.

Assessment and training are among the main safeguards put in place by Congress the technical working group (TWG) to ensure the safety of passengers and riders.

Gustilo also questioned Move It's move to increase its number of motorcycle taxi riders to 15,000 in Metro Manila despite the lack of allocation from the TWG.

Their group also sought the investigation into Grab-Move It's operations in Cebu City "despite their lack of allocation in the said pilot area."

"Onboarding riders beyond what was being allowed by the government is a clear and heavy violation. It's tantamount to having drivers operate without franchise because of the lack of allocation. Grab - Move It should immediately cease its onboarding operations if it has already filled up its allocation," Gustilo continued.

"This is what happens when an entity monopolizes a sector. They think they can do whatever they want, without remorse and they can violate over and over again, without fear of sanctions and penalties. As such, the government should not tolerate this and suspend Grab and Move It. Only through the suspension will Grab remember that their operation is only a privilege allowed by the government and can be taken away anytime."