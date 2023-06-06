^

Headlines

Digital advocates seek suspension of Grab, Move It over 'multiple violations'

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 7:04pm
Digital advocates seek suspension of Grab, Move It over 'multiple violations'
A woman walks past the Grab transport office in Singapore on September 24, 2018.
AFP / Roslan Rahman

MANILA, Philippines — Digital advocates have called for the immediate suspension of Grab Philippines after committing several violations stemming from its alleged "monopoly" of the TNVS industry and its entry into the motorcycle taxi pilot study.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo on Tuesday said that the disobedience of government-mandated pricing, rulings, and non-compliance to penalties imposed on Grab should already merit the suspension of its operations.

"Grab Philippines has again committed numerous violations. It seems that Grab is not scared of refund orders and penalties, that they continue to charge passengers beyond what was being allowed by the government," said Gustilo in a press conference today.

"It's high time that the government does something about this. Grab - Move It should be suspended for their actions against the commuters and their upfront violation of rules and regulations and their continued disregard of penalties and sanctions."

The Philippine Competition Commission slapped Grab Philippines with a P9 million worth of fines after the ride-hailing giant failed to refund consumers in full more than three years since they were ordered to do so.

It can be remembered that Grab Philippines earlier acquired Move It, prompting groups and lawmakers to question Grab's surprise entry into the motorcycle taxi pilot program. The company also bought out Uber's operations in Southeast Asia back in 2018.

Gustilo's group had already called on the government to come up with anti-monopoly measures in order to prevent transport network vehicles services (TNVS) companies from controlling the whole transportation sector.

Philstar.com has already reached out to Grab Philippines and Move It but they have yet to issue a statement regarding the issue as of press time.

Issue of skills assessment

Digital Pinoys also scored Grab-owned motorcycle taxi firm Move It for allegedly violating the mandatory skills assessment and training policy of the motorcycle taxi pilot program after the firm reportedly "exempted" its riders from undergoing the aforementioned should they come from a rival motorcycle taxi company.

Assessment and training are among the main safeguards put in place by Congress the technical working group (TWG) to ensure the safety of passengers and riders.

Gustilo also questioned Move It's move to increase its number of motorcycle taxi riders to 15,000 in Metro Manila despite the lack of allocation from the TWG.

Their group also sought the investigation into Grab-Move It's operations in Cebu City "despite their lack of allocation in the said pilot area."

"Onboarding riders beyond what was being allowed by the government is a clear and heavy violation. It's tantamount to having drivers operate without franchise because of the lack of allocation. Grab - Move It should immediately cease its onboarding operations if it has already filled up its allocation," Gustilo continued.

"This is what happens when an entity monopolizes a sector. They think they can do whatever they want, without remorse and they can violate over and over again, without fear of sanctions and penalties. As such, the government should not tolerate this and suspend Grab and Move It. Only through the suspension will Grab remember that their operation is only a privilege allowed by the government and can be taken away anytime."

GRAB

MONOPOLY

MOVE IT

PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION

TRANSPORT NETWORK VEHICLE SERVICES

VIOLATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BFP: Car battery explosion caused Post Office fire

BFP: Car battery explosion caused Post Office fire

9 hours ago
A car battery stored along with office supplies, thinners, paints and cans in the basement of the Manila Central Post Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications,...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

8 hours ago
The tropical depression called Chedeng was the country’s third cyclone this year.
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags AMLC for &lsquo;excessive&rsquo; seminar expenses

COA flags AMLC for ‘excessive’ seminar expenses

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Anti-Money Laundering Council over the “excessive” meal and accommodation...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, Galvez express support for new Defense chief Teodoro

DND, Galvez express support for new Defense chief Teodoro

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
Galvez thanked President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for giving him the opportunity to lead the department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard: All buoys in West Philippine Sea still there

Coast Guard: All buoys in West Philippine Sea still there

6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday said navigational buoys it had placed in waters off Balagtas (Irving) Reef and Julian...
Headlines
fbtw
CAAP bars flight 10,000 feet from Taal, Mayon and Kanlaon surfaces

CAAP bars flight 10,000 feet from Taal, Mayon and Kanlaon surfaces

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has barred pilots from flying 10,000 feet from the surfaces of Mayon, Taal...
Headlines
fbtw
US, ASEAN defense leaders commit to expanded training programs

US, ASEAN defense leaders commit to expanded training programs

8 hours ago
Defense chiefs of the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have committed to working together for...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA east of Visayas may become cyclone 'Chedeng'

LPA east of Visayas may become cyclone 'Chedeng'

11 hours ago
There is a high chance that the LPA last spotted 970 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas will become a tropical depression...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with