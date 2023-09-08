^

Headlines

Palace justifies ‘termination’ of DOF official critical of Marcos rice price cap

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 10:39am
Palace justifies â��terminationâ�� of DOF official critical of Marcos rice price cap
During the Global Conference on the Future of Resource Taxation held in Lusaka, Zambia, June 20, 2023, Department of Finance Undersecretary and Philippine EITI Chairperson Cielo D. Magno expressed her confidence in the country's trajectory, which has been bolstered by significant interest from both local and international investors. She highlighted the emergence of policy innovations, such as exploring a windfall tax to compensate for reduced rates.
Philippine EITI / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has justified the “termination” of a ranking official at the Department of Finance, saying that she has long been unsupportive of the Marcos administration.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said that Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno has been "against the policies of this administration and made it known to the public through social media long before the president even assumed office.” 

Magno has been allegedly asked to vacate her post by Malacañang due to a cryptic Facebook post alluding to the president’s imposition of a price cap on rice.

On the day Marcos ordered the price cap, Magno posted a photo on Facebook showing a chart that depicts the laws of supply and demand, which is also commonly used to graphically represent a shortage resulting from a price ceiling. The photo’s caption read: “I miss teaching.”

Magno was an associate professor at the University of Philippines School of Economics (UPSE) and will be returning there after her resignation.

"The termination of her appointment could only be expected as she clearly does not support the administration and its programs for nation-building," Bersamin said.

Magno had aired her concerns in “public fora” instead of “working with colleagues,” he added.

"While we support anyone's right to free speech, it would be counter intuitive to have someoneone be part of the administration who was clearly set on maligning it to begin with,” Bersamin said.

On Thursday morning, Magno posted: “A wise man told me, if you do your job with integrity, you will be back in UPSE soon.”

Magno's resignation will take effect on September 16.

Magno previously led discussions on the government’s plans to reform the military and uniformed personnel pension system. She also pushed for reforms in the mining tax regime, specifically higher mining taxation.

Marcos’ economic managers have publicly defended Executive Order No. 39, including Magno’s principal, DOF Chief Benjamin Diokno. 

“To manage upward pressures in rice prices, price controls on rice through EO No. 39 serves as a short-term measure against non-competitive practices by some market players,” Diokno tweeted on the first day the price cap took effect. 

vuukle comment

DOF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; use of coast guard ships

Marcos hits ‘dangerous’ use of coast guard ships

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
With Beijing’s muscle-flexing in the South China Sea becoming more brazen, President Marcos has called on leaders of...
Headlines
fbtw
Alarm raised over 3 million drop in school enrollees

Alarm raised over 3 million drop in school enrollees

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro expressed alarm over the three million drop in the number of enrollees for this...
Headlines
fbtw
Vietnam pushes five-year rice supply deal with Philippines

Vietnam pushes five-year rice supply deal with Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is pushing for a rice supply deal that will allow his country to export...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys least satisfied with government efforts vs inflation

Pinoys least satisfied with government efforts vs inflation

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
With increasing food prices driving the country’s inflation rate, a new survey conducted by OCTA Research found that...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice traders bemoan daily losses from price cap &nbsp;

Rice traders bemoan daily losses from price cap  

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Rice retailers are losing P7,000 a day because of the implementation of Executive Order 39 putting price caps of P41 and P45...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines again Asia&rsquo;s Leading Dive Destination

Philippines again Asia’s Leading Dive Destination

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
For the fifth time, the Philippines has been recognized as a prime diving destination in Asia by an international tourism...
Headlines
fbtw
Ramon Magsaysay awardee fights for food sovereignty

Ramon Magsaysay awardee fights for food sovereignty

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
Eugenio Lemos was a child when Timor-Leste, formerly known as East Timor, was besieged by war when the Indonesian military...
Headlines
fbtw
Free trade pact signed between Philippines, South Korea

Free trade pact signed between Philippines, South Korea

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Philippines and South Korea have signed a free trade agreement that is expected to enhance their investment ties, President...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI exec: Only Marcos can lift price ceiling

DTI exec: Only Marcos can lift price ceiling

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Only President Marcos can lift Executive Order No. 39 mandating the price ceiling of rice at P41 and P45 per kilo, an official...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushes &lsquo;loss and damage&rsquo; fund for climate action

Marcos pushes ‘loss and damage’ fund for climate action

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has pushed for a loss and damage fund to support measures aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with