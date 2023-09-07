Hans Cacdac designated as DMW officer-in-charge

Photo from the Department of Migrant Workers shows officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac as the agency’s office-in-charge, Malacañang announced Wednesday.

Cacdac serves as the agency’s undersecretary for welfare and foreign employment.

His appointment comes after the passing of DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople.

Prior to his stint at DMW, Cacdac served as administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

He was also an executive director of the Department of Labor and Employment’s National Conciliation and Mediation Board and the agency’s undersecretary for labor relations.

Marcos also designated Jennifer Pia Las as the chairperson of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, succeeding Allen Capuyan. Las previously served as NCIP’s commissioner for central Mindanao.

Palace also announced the appointment of Jose Lim IV as an assistant secretary at the Department of Transportation.