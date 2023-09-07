^

Headlines

Hans Cacdac designated as DMW officer-in-charge

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 9:32am
Hans Cacdac designated as DMW officer-in-charge
Photo from the Department of Migrant Workers shows officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac.
Department of Migrant Workers

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac as the agency’s office-in-charge, Malacañang announced Wednesday. 

Cacdac serves as the agency’s undersecretary for welfare and foreign employment.

His appointment comes after the passing of DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople.

Prior to his stint at DMW, Cacdac served as administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. 

He was also an executive director of the Department of Labor and Employment’s National Conciliation and Mediation Board and the agency’s undersecretary for labor relations. 

Marcos also designated Jennifer Pia Las as the chairperson of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, succeeding Allen Capuyan. Las previously served as NCIP’s commissioner for central Mindanao.

Palace also announced the appointment of Jose Lim IV as an assistant secretary at the Department of Transportation.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

HANS LEO CACDAC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P20/kilo rice is &lsquo;daydreaming&rsquo; &ndash; Duterte

P20/kilo rice is ‘daydreaming’ – Duterte

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Pegging the price of rice at P20 per kilo is “daydreaming” given the law of supply and demand in the world market,...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN support sought vs &lsquo;hegemonic ambition&rsquo; in SCS

ASEAN support sought vs ‘hegemonic ambition’ in SCS

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
As the region faces tensions over clashing claims in the South China Sea, President Marcos called on the Association of Southeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Ineng to intensify into storm &ndash; PAGASA

Ineng to intensify into storm – PAGASA

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Tropical Depression Ineng is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm before it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippine embassy in US working on Marcos visit to Hawaii

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Washington is arranging a possible visit by President Marcos to a West Coast city and Hawaii after his participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meet in California in Nov...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI registers SIM using monkey pic

NBI registers SIM using monkey pic

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
A photo of a smiling monkey passed through undetected in the SIM card registration site of telecommunications companies, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Diskaril na ba?': Makati subway project to be affected by court ruling on Taguig

'Diskaril na ba?': Makati subway project to be affected by court ruling on Taguig

By James Relativo | 16 hours ago
The Makati City subway system is currently in peril after the Supreme Court recently ruled that some areas previously within...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth vows to pay P27-B debt to hospitals in 90 days

PhilHealth vows to pay P27-B debt to hospitals in 90 days

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
Ledesma said the state health insurer will implement the debit-credit payment mechanism to settle unpaid hospital claims...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs bill giving pregnant adolescents full access to healthcare&nbsp;services

House OKs bill giving pregnant adolescents full access to healthcare services

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously approved a measure removing barriers for pregnant adolescents to avail...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros to DepEd: Keep children out of state surveillance operations

Hontiveros to DepEd: Keep children out of state surveillance operations

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education’s conduct of surveillance activities in school should not inadvertently subject children...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: South China Sea tensions not just a rivalry between two powerful countries

Marcos: South China Sea tensions not just a rivalry between two powerful countries

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
Marcos did not name the “powerful countries” associated with disputes in the strategic waterway. But superpowers...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with