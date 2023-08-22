Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople prepares for a press briefing after a welcoming ceremony held at the POEA Blas F. Ople Building on July 1, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:53 p.m.) — Susan “Toots” Ople, secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers, has passed away, the agency said Tuesday.

Ople is the first DMW chief in its fully constituted form in 2023.

According to the DMW, Ople died at around 1 p.m. “surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

“We ask for prayers for the eternal repose of the soul of our dear Sec. Toots,” the department said, adding it will release more details soon. The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Ople was chosen in 2022 to lead the DMW, which performs the power and functions of seven merged agencies that cater to overseas Filipino workers.

She is the daughter of Blas Ople, who served as labor secretary for 19 years under the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Prior to her appointment as DMW chief, she founded the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute (Ople Center), a non-profit organization that handles labor and migration concerns.

In July, Ople took a leave of absence from work following the deaths of her two elder brothers: former Hagonoy Mayor Felix “Toti” Ople and former journalist Blas Ople Jr..Both died from lung cancer.

Ople told TeleRadyo in 2022 that her battle with breast cancer in 2020 was a “factor” in accepting the position of DMW secretary.