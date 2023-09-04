LIST: Flights canceled on September 4
September 4, 2023 | 10:04am
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition brought by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Hanna.
As of 8 a.m. on Monday, PAGASA reported that Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haikui) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
The following flights have been grounded as of 7:30 a.m. on Monday:
Philippine Airlines (PR)
- PR 334 Manila-Xiamen
- PR 335 Xiamen-Manila
Xiamen Airlines (MF)
- MF 819/820 Xiamen-Manila-Xiamen
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 311 Taipei-Manila
Please refresh this page for updates.
