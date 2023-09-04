LIST: Flights canceled on September 4

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition brought by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Hanna.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, PAGASA reported that Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haikui) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The following flights have been grounded as of 7:30 a.m. on Monday:

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 334 Manila-Xiamen

PR 335 Xiamen-Manila

Xiamen Airlines (MF)

MF 819/820 Xiamen-Manila-Xiamen

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 311 Taipei-Manila

