LIST: Flights canceled on September 4

Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 10:04am
LIST: Flights canceled on September 4
File photo of an international airport
Image by Pexels via Matt Hardy

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition brought by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Hanna.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, PAGASA reported that Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haikui) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility. 

The following flights have been grounded as of 7:30 a.m. on Monday:

Philippine Airlines (PR)

  • PR 334 Manila-Xiamen
  • PR 335 Xiamen-Manila

Xiamen Airlines (MF)

  • MF 819/820 Xiamen-Manila-Xiamen

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 311 Taipei-Manila

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

