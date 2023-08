Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 31

Students and parents wade through floodwaters at Hagonoy West Central School in Bulacan on the opening of classes on Aug. 29, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 31 due to the continuous rains caused by three tropical cyclones.

PAGASA reported on Thursday that Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (international name: Haikui), Super Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring) and Tropical Storm Kirogi are currently strengthening the southwest monsoon (habagat). Saola and Kirogi are outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:

Metro Manila

Caloocan City – all levels (public and private)

Las Piñas City – all levels (public and private)

Makati City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Malabon City – all levels (public and private)

Mandaluyong City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

City of Manila – all levels (public and private)

Marikina City – all levels (public and private)

Muntinlupa City – all levels (public and private)

Navotas City – all levels (public and private)

Parañaque City – all levels (public and private)

Pasay City – all levels (public and private)

Pasig City – all levels (public and private)

Pateros – all levels (public and private)

Quezon City – all levels (public and private)

San Juan City – all levels (public and private)

Taguig City – all levels (public and private)

Valenzuela City – all levels (public and private)

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan Aparri – all levels (public) Buguey – all levels (public and private) Claveria – all levels (public and private)



Calabarzon

Cavite province Alfonso – all levels (public and private) Bacoor City – all levels (public and private) Cavite City – all levels (public and private) General Emilio Aguinaldo – all levels (public and private) General Trias City – all levels (public and private) Imus City – all levels (public and private) Kawit – all levels (public and private) Magallanes – preschool to elementary (public and private) Maragondon – all levels (public and private) Ternate – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Trece Martires City – all levels (public and private)

Rizal – all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels (public and private)

Bulacan Meycauayan City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Pampanga – all levels (public and private)

Angeles City – all levels (public and private)

Olongapo City – all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra – all levels (public and private)

Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Baguio City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte – all levels (public and private)

Western Visayas

Bacolod City – all levels (public and private), until September 1

Please refresh this page for updates.