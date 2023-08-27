‘Goring’ maintains strength, drifts slowly over Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) kept its strength as it headed south off Luzon’s east coast slowly, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday afternoon.

The slow-moving Goring was last spotted 95 kilometers to the east of Casiguran in Aurora. It maintained its maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph.

Goring is forecast to remain a super typhoon until it makes landfall over southern Taiwan on Wednesday or Thursday.

Signal No. 3

Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue)

Extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag)

Storm-force winds may cause moderate to significant impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 2

Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City)

Central portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Naguilian, Gamu, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Alicia, Luna, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, San Isidro, San Mariano, Ilagan City)

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan)

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible in these areas.

Signal No. 1

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Quirino

Rest of Isabela

Apayao

Nueva Vizcaya

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Kalinga

Abra

Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui)

Polillo Islands

Eastern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan)

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal)

Calaguas Islands

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are also possible in any of these areas.

What to expect

Up to 200 millimeters or nearly eight inches of rain is forecast to fall along the extreme eastern portion of Isabela and northern portion of Aurora until Monday afternoon, PAGASA said.

The super typhoon will dump an accumulated rainfall of 100 to 200 mm over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela. Ilocos region, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, the rest of Aurora, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, and the rest of mainland Cagayan and Isabela may receive around 50 to 100 mm of rain.

The weather agency warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are vulnerable to these hazards and in places that have seen substantial rainfall in recent days.

Goring will enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas that are not under any wind signal: Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin.

PAGASA also warned that the condition of the northern, eastern and southern coastal waters of Luzon and the western coast of Visayas is “dangerous.”

Around 20 cyclones typically enter or form within the Philippine Area of Responsibility each year. Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change.

Goring will head east over the Philippine Sea in the next 12 hours before heading north to Taiwan.

“It is likely that Goring will emerge over the Taiwan Strait and exit the PAR region on Friday as a severe tropical storm or a typhoon in its lowest limit,” PAGASA said.

Forecast position

August 28, 2023 2:00 AM - 200 km east of Casiguran, Aurora

August 28, 2023 2:00 PM - 335 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

August 29, 2023 2:00 AM - 325 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

August 29, 2023 2:00 PM - 280 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

August 30, 2023 2:00 AM - 110 km east of Basco, Batanes

August 30, 2023 2:00 PM - Over the coastal waters of Itbayat, Batanes

August 31, 2023 2:00 PM - 335 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

September 1, 2023 2:00 PM - 530 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico