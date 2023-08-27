^

Ombudsman urged: Go after laptop suppliers

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
August 27, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III yesterday urged the ombudsman to go after the contractors behind the overpriced Department of Education (DepEd) laptop deal.

Pimentel said the contractors involved in the deal should be blacklisted from entering into government contracts for their involvement in the anomalous procurement of the overpriced and outdated laptops for distance learning in 2021.

“Our citizens deserve to know the exact circumstances that led to the selection of the joint venture comprising Sunwest Construction and Development Corp., LDLA Marketing and Trading Inc. and VST ECS Philippines Inc. for this significant procurement,” Pimentel said.

“We must delve into the specifics of how these companies managed to secure the contract. Were there any irregularities in the bidding process? We must uncover the truth behind this contentious procurement to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future,” he added.

A network of digital advocates asked Ombudsman Samuel Martires yesterday to include the private contractors in his investigation.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said the ombudsman should ensure that the involved contractors would also be held accountable.

Pimentel criticized the current management of the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) for its failure to blacklist the suppliers as recommended by the Commission on Audit (COA).

“Where’s the hesitation coming from? We cannot help but question whether PS-DBM is in collusion with these suppliers, leading to such reluctance,” he said.

Gustilo said it is just right for the ombudsman to include the private contractors, alleging “as they are the ones that are seemingly in collusion with some government officials to defraud our government and the Filipino people.”

Martires, on Aug. 23, ordered the preventive suspension of 12 former and incumbent DepEd and PS-DBM officials over the procurement of laptops worth P2.4 billion.

The ombudsman said “there is strong evidence showing their guilt” on charges of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty and gross neglect of duty and that “their continued stay in office may prejudice the investigation of the case filed against them.”

In pushing for the inclusion of the laptop suppliers, Gustilo cited the separate case involving the alleged anomalous procurement of COVID-19 test kits and other medical supplies, where the ombudsman also recommended the filing of graft charges against some officials of start-up Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Digital Pinoys earlier called for the blacklisting of the private companies involved in the laptop controversy.

“Contractors who willingly participate in anomalous deals should be banned from participating in any and all government transactions. It is unacceptable and must be dealt with by the government,” said Gustilo.

For his part, Senator Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Blue Ribbon committee that investigated the anomalous deal, lauded the ombudsman’s latest decision to impose a preventive suspension on the DepEd and PS-DBM officials as they face an investigation before the anti-graft office.

The decision is consistent with the Blue Ribbon committee’s recommendation to file graft charges over the deal, Tolentino said.

“This affirms that the efforts and hearings conducted by the committee were duly founded and were not in vain,” he added.

“Overall, the swift and decisive action of the Office of the Ombudsman reflects that our democratic institutions are committed and determined to protect our democracy, promote good governance and ensure that corruption will not go unpunished,” Tolentino said.

In an earlier statement, the supplier maintained that the laptops “met all specifications, were competitively priced and performed according to their intended use.”

They disputed the COA’s findings, saying they “won the comprehensive and competitive bidding fair and square.”

Last month, it was reported that the COA had called out PS-DBM for failing to blacklist the supplier of the laptops.

The PS-DBM said there was no order from COA to terminate and blacklist the supplier of the laptops for DepEd, saying it was for a different laptop procurement involving a different supplier.

It said the case involving the DepEd laptops has been endorsed to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“PS-DBM is fully cooperating with the NBI by complying with specific subpoenas requesting for documents and by allowing PS-DBM staff to be interviewed on the matter,” the agency added.

DEPED

LAPTOP
