Simple travel guidelines vs human trafficking sought

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Tolentino yesterday urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to simplify the stricter immigration guidelines of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) against human trafficking so that it would not unduly burden Filipino outbound tourists.

In his dzRH radio program, Tolentino spoke with DOJ spokesman Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, who also serves as the IACAT assistant secretary for policy and communication.

“There should be a simple information campaign about what (travelers) need, that would explain in simple terms the guidelines, so that they would not dread upon entering the airport for a thorough ‘check-up,’” Tolentino said in Filipino.

The guidelines have been in place since 2015, but are only revised for better implementation, according to the DOJ.

The new guidelines will be implemented on Sept. 3.

The senator asked authorities to also be mindful of the financial losses on Filipinos who may be offloaded due to stricter guidelines.

The revised guidelines impose the usual inspections for outbound tourists, but will be applied strictly on first-time travelers who are most vulnerable to human trafficking.

Among the documents required are proof of accommodation, employment and financial capacity for self-funded travelers; proof of sponsored travels, like birth or marriage certificates and notarized affidavit of support and guarantee; overseas employment papers for migrant workers and birth certificates and adoption papers for minors traveling with or without their parents.

Amid this development, the DOJ allayed concerns that the revised travel guidelines released by the IACAT is a hindrance to Filipinos’ right to travel, saying no additional requirements have been imposed for most travelers.

Clavano noted that 98 percent of travelers would only be asked to present their passports, their boarding passes, their return ticket and their visas, if necessary, for primary inspection. – Daphne Galvez