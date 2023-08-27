^

Headlines

Simple travel guidelines vs human trafficking sought

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
August 27, 2023 | 12:00am
Simple travel guidelines vs human trafficking sought
In his dzRH radio program, Tolentino spoke with DOJ spokesman Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, who also serves as the IACAT assistant secretary for policy and communication.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Tolentino yesterday urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to simplify the stricter immigration guidelines of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) against human trafficking so that it would not unduly burden Filipino outbound tourists.

In his dzRH radio program, Tolentino spoke with DOJ spokesman Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, who also serves as the IACAT assistant secretary for policy and communication.

“There should be a simple information campaign about what (travelers) need, that would explain in simple terms the guidelines, so that they would not dread upon entering the airport for a thorough ‘check-up,’” Tolentino said in Filipino.

The guidelines have been in place since 2015, but are only revised for better implementation, according to the DOJ.

The new guidelines will be implemented on Sept. 3.

The senator asked authorities to also be mindful of the financial losses on Filipinos who may be offloaded due to stricter guidelines.

The revised guidelines impose the usual inspections for outbound tourists, but will be applied strictly on first-time travelers who are most vulnerable to human trafficking.

Among the documents required are proof of accommodation, employment and financial capacity for self-funded travelers; proof of sponsored travels, like birth or marriage certificates and notarized affidavit of support and guarantee; overseas employment papers for migrant workers and birth certificates and adoption papers for minors traveling with or without their parents.

Amid this development, the DOJ allayed concerns that the revised travel guidelines released by the IACAT is a hindrance to Filipinos’ right to travel, saying no additional requirements have been imposed for most travelers.

Clavano noted that 98 percent of travelers would only be asked to present their passports, their boarding passes, their return ticket and their visas, if necessary, for primary inspection. – Daphne Galvez

vuukle comment

DOJ

IACAT

TOURIST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Typhoon Goring

13 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibili...
Headlines
fbtw
'Goring' could develop into super typhoon by August 28

'Goring' could develop into super typhoon by August 28

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
Typhoon Goring further intensifies while moving southward over the sea east of Cagayan, according to the latest forecast of...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 3 hoisted over parts of Cagayan, Isabela due to 'Goring'

Signal No. 3 hoisted over parts of Cagayan, Isabela due to 'Goring'

By James Relativo | 12 hours ago
Typhoon Goring steadily intensified as it moved south southwestward over the sea east of Babuyan Islands, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
'Goring' now a severe tropical storm, may become super typhoon

'Goring' now a severe tropical storm, may become super typhoon

1 day ago
According to the state weather bureau, the cyclone is expected to rapidly intensify and reach typhoon category by Saturd...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves charged with murder in Degamo slay, DOJ says

Teves charged with murder in Degamo slay, DOJ says

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Former Negros Oriental Rep.  Arnolfo Teves Jr. is now facing charges of murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COA flags delays, lapses in school feeding program

COA flags delays, lapses in school feeding program

By Janvic Mateo | 54 minutes ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Education over lapses and the delayed implementation of the school-based...
Headlines
fbtw
Church officials running for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections asked to quit

Church officials running for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections asked to quit

By Ghio Ong | 54 minutes ago
The Diocese of Malolos in Bulacan called on leaders and members of church groups under its watch to quit should they plan...
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman: Only 4 regions can operate under federal system

Lagman: Only 4 regions can operate under federal system

By Sheila Crisostomo | 54 minutes ago
Amid the renewed push for federalism, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said yesterday that the time to shift to this system of government...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA to support PCG in West Philippine Sea patrols

DFA to support PCG in West Philippine Sea patrols

By Ghio Ong | 54 minutes ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs pledged to support the Philippine Coast Guard in improving its capabilities, particularly...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pays tribute to Ople

Marcos pays tribute to Ople

By Helen Flores | 54 minutes ago
The dedication and concern for overseas Filipino workers shown by the late chief of the Department of Migrant Workers Susan...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with