^

Headlines

Lawmakers defend free tuition for college students amid sustainability concerns

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 2:12pm
Lawmakers defend free tuition for college students amid sustainability concerns
The House of Representatives votes to scrap the controversial Road Board.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Doubts raised by Finance Chief Benjamin Diokno on the long-term viability of the free college education program have prompted lawmakers to defend the policy, citing clear gains in the six-year law’s effects on increasing access to tertiary schooling.

This came after Diokno, who led the creation of the implementing rules and regulations of the free tertiary education law in 2017, said that the program was “unsustainable” and “consumes a lot of funds" during a seminar, according to a BusinessWorld report.

Republic Act 10931 or the free education law is touted as one of the legacies of the Duterte administration, which Diokno served under as budget secretary. Even in 2017, however, Diokno, had expressed doubts over the long-term sustainability of the free tuition law.

Diokno also tagged the free tuition law as “anti-poor” for disproportionately benefiting wealthier students who compete with disadvantaged students for limited slots.

Two House lawmakers — one part of the majority bloc and another part of the minority — defended the free college education program and stressed its impact on helping marginalized students.

Minority lawmaker Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list) stressed that accessible education should remain a right and a priority of the current administration despite its costs.

Kabataan Partylist was a co-author of one of the bills that eventually became RA 10931.

"Education is a right and has never been merely an 'investment' or a privilege given only to the deserving. If we want to provide more young people with the opportunity to study in our SUCs, we have many possible sustainable sources of funding for this," Manuel said in Filipino.

Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro, 2nd District) similarly opposed Diokno’s suggestion of scrapping the program.

“I am against the proposal to stop the program because it benefits many poor but deserving high school graduates who cannot otherwise pursue college education without government financial assistance,” Rodriguez said.

“Congress can and should continue to fund it. Education is the best gift we can give to the poor,” the lawmaker added.

In response to Diokno’s remarks that free college education merely subsidizes the schooling of wealthy students, Rodriguez called on the Commission on Higher Education and state and local universities and colleges to “strictly vet students applying for the free college education program to ensure that only those qualified get assistance.”

CHED Chairperson Popoy De Vera said in an EDCOM II hearing that since the passage of RA 10931, more students from “relatively higher income households” are now enrolling in state colleges and universities (SUCs).

With more applicants vying for a spot, De Vera said the acceptance rate in SUCs has dropped below 50%, and those who ace the admission tests are those who typically have the funds for review classes.

vuukle comment

EDUCATION

FREE TUITION LAW

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
According to the DMW, Ople died at around 1 p.m. “surrounded by her family and loved ones.”
Headlines
fbtw
Toyota donates 35 brand new vehicles to President&rsquo;s Office

Toyota donates 35 brand new vehicles to President’s Office

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Toyota Motors Philippines Corp. donated 35 brand new cars to the Office of the President as it commemorated the 35th anniversary...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines not excluded from South China Sea trilateral drills

Philippines not excluded from South China Sea trilateral drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
There was no “exclusionary purpose” in the Philippines’ not getting invited to the US, Japan and Australia...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT eyes 600,000 tourists for FIBA World Cup

DOT eyes 600,000 tourists for FIBA World Cup

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is expecting 600,000 spectators in the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023, which will start on Frida...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP not informed of US-Japan-Australia South China Sea drills

AFP not informed of US-Japan-Australia South China Sea drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday denied reports that it has declined to join a trilateral naval drill in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
54 percent satisfied with House, Senate &ndash; survey poll

54 percent satisfied with House, Senate – survey poll

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
A small majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Senate and the House of Representatives, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Ayungin resupply pushes through

Ayungin resupply pushes through

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Philippine vessels have successfully unloaded their cargo of food and provisions for troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre...
Headlines
fbtw
2nd Pinoy fatality confirmed in Maui wildfire

2nd Pinoy fatality confirmed in Maui wildfire

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday the second Filipino casualty in the devastating wildfires that swept...
Headlines
fbtw
DA execs: P20/kilo rice not achievable in 2 years

DA execs: P20/kilo rice not achievable in 2 years

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
Officials of the Department of Agriculture admitted yesterday that the campaign promise of President Marcos to bring down...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with