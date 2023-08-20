^

Headlines

Clamor swells vs ‘no permit, no exam’ policy ban

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
August 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Clamor swells vs â��no permit, no examâ�� policy ban
The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines (COCOPEA) asked lawmakers to reconsider the passage of Senate Bill 1359 or the “No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act,” claiming this is tantamount to a death sentence that will compromise their financial viability, force them to cut corners in their operations and cause systemic damage to the private education sector.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Private educational institutions slammed yesterday the proposal to ban the enforcement of the “no permit, no exam” policy.

The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines (COCOPEA) asked lawmakers to reconsider the passage of Senate Bill 1359 or the “No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act,” claiming this is tantamount to a death sentence that will compromise their financial viability, force them to cut corners in their operations and cause systemic damage to the private education sector.

In separate statements, the COCOPEA’s member-organizations expressed their collective outrage and indignation and asked that lawmakers listen to them as well.

“The effects of the proposed policy will be both immediate and long-term,” the groups warned.

“It will cause systemic damage to the private education sector, violate the complementarity of the public and private education sectors and lead to less accessible quality education in the country,” they added.

Senate Bill 1359, which covers educational institutions from elementary to tertiary and short-term vocational courses, is awaiting reconciliation with its counterparts House Bill 7584 that covers basic private institutions and House Bill 6483 that covers higher education institutions both public and private.

Deliberations at the bicameral conference committee are likely to take place soon.

The effects of the proposed law will be destructive, according to the statements, which urged the deferment of the bicam sessions to allow for more consultations with all stakeholders.

Banning the policy would “disrupt fee collection, which jeopardizes operational sustainability, timely payment of salaries and wages of school personnel and school viability. It would also lead to the down-sizing of operations, trigger closures, lead to the unemployment of personnel and increase pressure on a strained public school system,” the statements said.

Department of Education Order 15 s. 2010 already provides the mechanism to help lighten the burden of students’ families, by allowing schools to offer installment plans and accept deferred payments.

This is already being implemented by private schools.

“The proposed bill discourages current practices of offering flexible payment options and leaves private schools with limited alternatives that may lead to conflicts between the private education sector and its stakeholders,” the groups’ statements said.

This was especially true during the pandemic.

The schools also pointed out that while the pandemic has given them serious blows with the drop in enrollment, they have stayed true to the commitment to deliver the best education to their students.

“Private schools have always adjusted in order to make private education accessible, especially during the pandemic. Private schools have been offering low downpayment and monthly payment schemes, extending payment deadlines and accepting promissory notes, giving discounts and expanding scholarship opportunities,” the schools said.

Finally, the schools said, the proposal violates the complementarity between the public and private education sectors.

“It increases the imbalance between public and private education sectors by further restricting the private education sector in their ability to determine their operations and finances, while the public sector enjoys increasing budgetary provisions under the Universal Access to Quality Education Act and other laws,” the schools said.

The COCOPEA alone has 3,622 educational and learning institutions among its member schools, colleges and universities, covering more than 1.7 million students in both the basic education and higher education levels across the country.

COCOPEA’s member-organizations include the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines; Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities; Association of Christian Schools, Colleges and Universities; Philippine Association of Private Schools, College and Universities; Unified TVET of the Philippines Inc.; Association of Private School Administrators-Division of the City of San Fernando, Pampanga; the Davao Association of Private Schools and Administrators; the Federation of Associations of Private Schools and Administrators and the National Alliance of Private Schools Philippines.

vuukle comment

NO EXAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
Posters, tarpaulins, unnecessary artwork and other decorations inside classrooms should be removed to enable students to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Philippines is ready to “take law enforcement measures” against illegal fishing and encroachment in its waters,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are set to tackle defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace denies proposal to declare Jesse Robredo's death anniversary a special non-working holiday

Palace denies proposal to declare Jesse Robredo's death anniversary a special non-working holiday

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 15 hours ago
Malacañang has dismissed the proposal from Naga City, Camarines Sur to declare August 18 a special non-working holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
'I never made such a promise to China': GMA breaks silence on BRP Sierra Madre removal

'I never made such a promise to China': GMA breaks silence on BRP Sierra Madre removal

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has firmly denied claims that she promised China to remove the Philippine Navy vessel...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rites set for Ninoy&rsquo;s 40th death anniversary

Rites set for Ninoy’s 40th death anniversary

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The nation is set to remember the sacrifice of former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., who opposed the authoritarian...
Headlines
fbtw
Proposed budget not enough to address classroom shortage, documents show

Proposed budget not enough to address classroom shortage, documents show

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Despite the government’s repeated commitment to address the shortage of classrooms in public schools, the proposed budget...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos asks private sector to address green energy demand

Marcos asks private sector to address green energy demand

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Top businessmen in the country have committed to come up with measures to address the demand for green energy amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
PRC to public: Refrain from making prank calls

PRC to public: Refrain from making prank calls

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Stressing that saving lives is no joke, the Philippine Red Cross urged the public to refrain from making prank calls to its...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo, Balisacan named top UP alumni

Robredo, Balisacan named top UP alumni

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The University of the Philippines Alumni Association has recognized former vice president Leni Robredo and Socioeconomic Planning...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with