'I never made such a promise to China': GMA breaks silence on BRP Sierra Madre removal

This aerial photograph taken from a military aircraft shows the dilapidated Sierra Madre ship of the Philippine Navy anchored near Ayungin shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) with Philippine soldiers on-board to secure the perimeter in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, on May 11, 2015. The Spratlys are considered a potential Asian flashpoint, and claimant nations including the Philippines have expressed alarm as China has embarked on massive reclamation activity.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has firmly denied claims that she promised China to remove the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Arroyo categorically stated three key facts to address the issue.

"I have been asked to comment on claims that the Philippine government had promised China to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal. I will categorically state three facts," Arroyo said.

"First, I never made such a promise to China or any other country. Second, I never authorized any of my government officials to make such a promise. Third, I only became aware of such claims recently, when the matter surfaced in public discussions," she added.

Arroyo's statement comes in response to allegation that the Philippine government made a commitment to China to remove BRP Sierra Madre, a rusty World War II-era ship that has been stationed at Ayungin Shoal since 1999. It serves as the country’s outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

Situated within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, the Ayungin Shoal or the Second Thomas Shoal is a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands, standing as a symbol of the country's sovereignty.

Arroyo also expressed her intention to avoid creating distractions for the country's foreign affairs officials to address the matter.

"Beyond this, I will not make any further comment, in order to allow our foreign affairs officials to deal with it with a minimum of distraction," the former president concluded.

On Saturday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines called on the China Coast Guard to avoid any disruption during the upcoming resupply mission to the troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

The small group of Filipino marines stationed on the deteriorating ship relies on resupply missions to sustain their remote assignment and reinforce the Philippines' territorial claims

Tensions escalated after the Philippines accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of blocking and firing water cannon at boats on a resupply mission to a handful of Filipino marines stationed on the World War II-vintage ship on August 5.

Since 2020, the government has filed 445 diplomatic protests against China's activities and presence in the West Philippine Sea, including 35 of them filed this year alone.

Beijing asserts control over nearly the entire South China Sea, a vital route for trillions of dollars in trade each year, disregarding a 2016 international court decision that invalidated its claim due to lack of legal foundation.