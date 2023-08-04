^

Headlines

Baguio court finds 2 PMA cadets guilty of 'slight physical injuries' in Dormitorio hazing case

Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 1:38pm
Baguio court finds 2 PMA cadets guilty of 'slight physical injuries' in Dormitorio hazing case
Facebook image shows Philippine Military Academy cadet Darwin Dormitorio who died from suspected hazing rites at the hands of upperclassmen in the PMA last Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — A Baguio court has found two cadets of the Philippine Military Academy guilty of physical injuries related to the fatal hazing of Darwin Dormitorio in 2019.

The Baguio Municipal Trial Court in Cities Branch 1 on Friday found PMA cadets Julius Tadena and Christian Zacarias guilty for “slight physical injuries" and sentenced them to 30 days of imprisonment. They were also ordered to pay P100,000 in damages and P50,000 in legal fees. 

Both Tadena and Zacarias will still be facing hazing charges along with another cadet.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted two PMA doctors and one ranking officer of the PMA hospital of the charge of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. 

Doctors Flor Apple Apostol and Maria Ofelia Beloy and PMA hospital commanding officer Ceasar Calendaria were previously slapped with murder charges over their "gross failure to provide adequate medical care to Dormitorio" when he sought medical assistance following the injuries he sustained from hazing.

Principal suspects and third-class cadets Felix Lumbag Jr. and Shalimar Imperial Jr., both under military custody, are also still facing murder and hazing charges related to Dormitorio's death.

Then 20-year-old Dormitorio died in 2019 just two months after he started his schooling in the PMA allegedly due to the hazing rituals he endured from more senior cadets at the PMA.

A day before he died, Dormitorio was made to do physically abusive exercises in his room by Lumbag, Imperial and another cadet, who allegedly hit him on the ribcage "many times,” according to a statement Dormitorio gave to the police when he reported the incident.

Dormitorio was later brought to the hospital but was discharged after just four hours and given a prescription for a urinary tract infection. He was found unconscious the next day and declared dead on arrival after being rushed to the hospital.

Authorities later found out that Dormitorio and other PMA plebes were forced to undergo electrocution via taser and physical abuse from their upperclassmen for at least a month prior to his death.

The top graduate of the PMA class of 2023 paid tribute to Dormitorio in his speech during the commencement exercises of the PMA Madasigon Class — the batch that Dormitorio was part of when he joined the PMA. — with reports by Kristine Joy Patag

vuukle comment

DARWIN DORMITORIO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Hidden hate and lies: How &lsquo;covert&rsquo; political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

Hidden hate and lies: How ‘covert’ political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Content creators engaged in covert political campaigning during the 2022 elections were paid a premium for their unique ability...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

1 day ago
Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. has categorically declared the mandatory nature of the benefits granted to...
Headlines
fbtw
P30 million yearly: BSP, finance chiefs highest paid government officials

P30 million yearly: BSP, finance chiefs highest paid government officials

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Executives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have dominated anew the Commission on Audit’s annual list of highest paid...
Headlines
fbtw
Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Aboitiz Group, the Cebu-based conglomerate currently led by Sabin Aboitiz, has partnered with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has maintained that processes were observed involving the 318-hectare reclamation project of the Waterfront...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 200 corporate officers face tax evasion raps

Over 200 corporate officers face tax evasion raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Over 200 corporate officers of various companies are facing criminal complaints before the Department of Justice for alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: More Pinoys went hungry in Q2

SWS: More Pinoys went hungry in Q2

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
More Filipinos have experienced involuntary hunger in the second quarter of the year, a recent survey conducted by Social...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate sets probe on severe flooding in Luzon

Senate sets probe on severe flooding in Luzon

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Senators Joel Villanueva and Imee Marcos have filed resolutions to investigate the national government’s failure in...
Headlines
fbtw
NLEX Connector Road toll charges start August 8

NLEX Connector Road toll charges start August 8

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Starting Aug. 8, motorists will have to pay a fee for the use of the North Luzon Expressway Connector Road, ending more than...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with