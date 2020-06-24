PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Darwin Dormitorio died on Sept. 18, 2019 due to injuries he suffered from hazing.
Facebook/Darwin Dormitorio
Prosecutors recommend murder, violation of anti-hazing law vs PMA cadets, doctors
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 9:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio state prosecutors recommended the filing of murder and violation of anti-hazing charges against military cadets and officers over the fatal hazing of Philippine Military Academy Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio in 2019.

Dormitorio, a 20-year old cadet from Cagayan de Oro, died due to hazing on Sept. 18, 2019. He was considered the first casualty of hazing after the tougher anti-hazing law was signed last year. 

In a 66-paged resolution, a three-member panel of prosecutors recommended filing charges for violation of anti-hazing law and murder are recommended to be filed against Cadet Third Class (3CL) Shalimar Imperial Jr. and 3CL Felix Lumbag Jr.

Murder charges are also to be filed against Capt. Flor Apple Apostol, Major Maria Ofelia Beloy and Lt. Col. Ceasar Candelaria. Apostol and Beloy are PMA doctors while Candelaria was commanding officer of the PMA hospital.

3CL Julius Carlo Tadena is charged with violation of the anti-hazing law and less serious physical injuries, while Cadet Second Class Christian Zacarias is indicted on slight physical injuries.

Complaints against Cadet First Class Axl Rey Sanopao,  3CL Rey David John Volante, 3CL John Vincent Manalo,  Major Rex Bolo and Capt. Jeffrey Batistiana were dismissed due to lack of probable cause.

The prosecutors also junked criminal raps against Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista and Brig. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, who resigned in September 2019, also for lack of probable cause.

RELATED: PMA head steps down over death of cadet

Assistant City Prosecutors Margarita De Guzman Manalo, Edwin Brian Sagsago and Philip Randolg Kiat-Ong were assigned on the case. The resolution, signed by Manalo and Sagsago, was confirmed by Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento.

Murder charge

"Looking back at hindsight, the untimely demise of Dormitorio was the result of several missed opportunities and a series of mishandling of facts and decision-making," the prosecutors said.

They noted that Imperial and Lumbag were Dormitorio’s upperclassmen and buddies, and a plebe is always under strict obligation to comply with an upperclassman’s order.

“The attacks on Dormitorio were all careful and deliberate, where, not only were his buddies able to accomplish there attackes [sic] without risks to themselves, but also that the position of strength was notoriously selected and taken advantaged by Lumbag Jr. and Imperial Jr. as the principal assailants in perpetrating the offense,” the resolution read.

The prosecution held that the “repeated maltreatment and physical abuse suffered by Dormitorio is by no less cruel, harsh, and vicious.”

They added that there is “community of purpose and design between Imperial and Lumbag” on their physical abuse of Dormtorio which “became the proximate cause of death.”

In the case of the PMA doctors, the prosecution said that the crime of reckless imprudence and gross negligence of the Apostol, Candelaria and Beloy “probably resulted in the death of Dormitorio.”

The doctors, the prosecutors said, “grossly failed to provide adequate medical care to Dormitorio, which also caused the latter’s death.” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas

DARWIN DORMITORIO HAZING PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Here's what Duterte may mean when he talks about horses and the COVID-19 vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In his latest public address late Monday, Duterte talked about injecting a vaccine into horses.
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City, San Juan, Mandaluyong have largest proportion of COVID-19 cases
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Cebu City remains on the top of the list of areas affected by the coronavirus epidemic, having the largest number of cases...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ identifies, tracks location of man who threatened Frankie Pangilinan
1 day ago
The Department of Justice has identified and traced the location of the man who threatened to rape Frankie Pangilinan, daughter...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 case count in Philippines hits 32,295
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:49 p.m.) At least 9.18 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 wordwide since it emerged in...
Headlines
fbfb
Government urged to strengthen safety protocols for travel to provinces
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 21 hours ago
Concerned government agencies should strengthen health and safety protocols for travels to provinces to prevent the spread...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Lacson rejects 'unconstitutional' tag on warrantless detention in anti-terrorism bill
2 hours ago
Lacson rejected the assertion that the “legislative intent” of the assailed provision was premised on valid warrantless...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
6 areas in Visayas identified as emerging COVID-19 hotspots
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire identified Cebu City, Cebu province, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Leyte and Samar...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP records new death in Cebu as COVID-19 case tally climbs to 518
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Meanwhile, 313 PNP patients have since recovered while 160 personnel remain in quarantine facilities, 14 personnel are under...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace: Up to Duque to address calls to go on leave, resign
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The Department of Health is under fire over the supposed anomalies in the purchase of medical supplies and the alleged delay...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOJ: Government studying re-entry of foreign workers but OFWs are priority
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The DOJ chief however stressed that returning Overseas Filipino Workers will take priority.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with