PPCRV to launch voter's education module

Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 1:09pm
A volunteer nun helps to encode election returns at the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) at the Pope Pious Catholic Center along UN Avenue in Manila.
The STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) is set to launch a voter's education module on Saturday as part of its mission to help Filipinos make informed decisions during elections.

In an interview with the Church-run Radio Veritas on July 31, PPCRV national coordinator Arwin Serrano stated the goal of the poll watchdog would educate the public about the ongoing actions taken by the Church's election watchdog in the country's electoral processes.

He added that they came up with the voter's education module to instill patriotism in Filipinos and reiterate the value of democracy and elections in the country.

"We just want to inform our volunteers that we are doing something, we will come up with the voter's education module," he said.

The PPCRV will deliver six courses during the upcoming event.

This year's training program, according to Serrano, will happen in September. The training will give volunteers the chance to inform others about the knowledge and skills they should have for election monitoring in the Philippines.

The PPCRV voter's education module launch, on the other hand, will take place at the Pope Pius the 12th Catholic Center in Manila. Volunteers from various parts of the Philippines are anticipated to attend the event. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

