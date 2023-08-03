^

Headlines

LTFRB increases age, number of buses to be issued permits to travel during holidays

James Relativo - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 8:27pm
LTFRB increases age, number of buses to be issued permits to travel during holidays
Passengers wait for provincial buses at terminals along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on April 21, 2022 as bus companies start implementing 10PM to 5AM trips to comply with the window hours provided by the MMDA for provincial buses to use terminals and ply the stretch of EDSA.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) increased the number of public utility buses to be issued special permits to travel during special holidays.

This is in connection with LTFRB's recent issuance of memorandum circular 2023-024 which resolves to amend  2015-008 and Board Resolution No. 052, Series of 2018.

"Special holidays such as Christmas and Holy Week are important holidays that allow many Filipinos to go home even for a few days so that they can reunite with their families, loved ones and friends in the celebration or observation of these dates," said LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III in a statement last Wednesday.

"By allowing more PUBs to ply routes such as those going to the provinces, it will provide commuters with more convenience going home. With the help of additional bus units, it would be easier for our kababayans to go home since there is assurance that there would be enough buses to ride," he added in a mix of Filipino ang English.

Under the old Memorandum Circular 2015-008 and Board Resolution No. 052, Series of 2018, PUB units that could be issued special permits cannot be more than ten years old.

The memo effectively extends the year model of PUB units to be allowed for issuance of permits during special holidays to a maximum of 14 years old.

Before, the number of PUB units to be issued special permits should not exceed 25% of the total number of authorized units of an operator.

The new order also effectively increases it to 30% of the total number of units of the applicant under the same route. It will however be under the discretion of the Board to deny applications when the same would result in the abandonment of route.

The said circular is said to take effect on Aug. 14, 2023.

It could be remembered that the LTFRB last March extended the period of validity of special permits intended for public buses in observance of Holy Week 2023.

vuukle comment

BUS

LTFRB

SPECIAL HOLIDAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

21 hours ago
Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. has categorically declared the mandatory nature of the benefits granted to...
Headlines
fbtw
Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
The Aboitiz Group, the Cebu-based conglomerate currently led by Sabin Aboitiz, has partnered with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 3

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 3

13 hours ago
Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 3 in response to the continuous rains caused...
Headlines
fbtw
27 dead, 289K people displaced due to 'Egay' &mdash; NDRRMC

27 dead, 289K people displaced due to 'Egay' — NDRRMC

1 day ago
According to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, two to three cyclones may enter or develop inside PAR this...
Headlines
fbtw
US raises concern on Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation

US raises concern on Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation

By Pia Lee-Brago | 21 hours ago
The United States embassy in Manila has raised with the Philippine government its concerns over ongoing reclamation projects...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public school classes for school year 2023-2024 set on August 29

Public school classes for school year 2023-2024 set on August 29

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Classes in all public schools will start August 29 this school year 2023 to 2024, the Department of Education has announ...
Headlines
fbtw
Nearly 200 towns under state of calamity due to &lsquo;Egay&rsquo; &mdash; NDRRMC

Nearly 200 towns under state of calamity due to ‘Egay’ — NDRRMC

6 hours ago
Around 2.9 million individuals from across the country have been affected by the powerful storm and the southwest monsoon....
Headlines
fbtw
House approves bill giving economic value to country&rsquo;s natural assets&nbsp;

House approves bill giving economic value to country’s natural assets 

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Once created, the PENCAS framework is set to provide the government with a full list of the officially designated statistics...
Headlines
fbtw
More Filipinos went hungry in 2nd quarter of 2023 &mdash; SWS

More Filipinos went hungry in 2nd quarter of 2023 — SWS

10 hours ago
The highest hunger incidence was in Metro Manila at 15.7%, followed by Luzon areas outside Metro Manila at 11.3%, Visayas...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with