LTFRB increases age, number of buses to be issued permits to travel during holidays

Passengers wait for provincial buses at terminals along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on April 21, 2022 as bus companies start implementing 10PM to 5AM trips to comply with the window hours provided by the MMDA for provincial buses to use terminals and ply the stretch of EDSA.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) increased the number of public utility buses to be issued special permits to travel during special holidays.

This is in connection with LTFRB's recent issuance of memorandum circular 2023-024 which resolves to amend 2015-008 and Board Resolution No. 052, Series of 2018.

"Special holidays such as Christmas and Holy Week are important holidays that allow many Filipinos to go home even for a few days so that they can reunite with their families, loved ones and friends in the celebration or observation of these dates," said LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III in a statement last Wednesday.

"By allowing more PUBs to ply routes such as those going to the provinces, it will provide commuters with more convenience going home. With the help of additional bus units, it would be easier for our kababayans to go home since there is assurance that there would be enough buses to ride," he added in a mix of Filipino ang English.

Under the old Memorandum Circular 2015-008 and Board Resolution No. 052, Series of 2018, PUB units that could be issued special permits cannot be more than ten years old.

The memo effectively extends the year model of PUB units to be allowed for issuance of permits during special holidays to a maximum of 14 years old.

Before, the number of PUB units to be issued special permits should not exceed 25% of the total number of authorized units of an operator.

The new order also effectively increases it to 30% of the total number of units of the applicant under the same route. It will however be under the discretion of the Board to deny applications when the same would result in the abandonment of route.

The said circular is said to take effect on Aug. 14, 2023.

It could be remembered that the LTFRB last March extended the period of validity of special permits intended for public buses in observance of Holy Week 2023.