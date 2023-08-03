^

Headlines

Nearly 200 towns under state of calamity due to ‘Egay’ — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 3:04pm
Nearly 200 towns under state of calamity due to â€˜Egayâ€™ â€” NDRRMC
In this handout photo from Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) on July 26, 2023, vehicles are seen submerged as water rises along Chico River in Bontoc, Mountain Province as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon Island.
Handout / Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 200 cities and municipalities were placed under a state of emergency due to Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) and the southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Thursday. 

The NDRRMC said in its latest bulletin that 196 areas were placed under state of calamity. This allows the provincial government to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.

The council added that around 2.9 million individuals from across the country have been affected by the powerful storm and the southwest monsoon. Of those, over 288,000 people remain displaced. 

The death toll stood at 27. Meanwhile, 13 people remain missing and 140 others were injured. 

The combined effects of Egay and the southwest monsoon also wreaked damage in the agricultural sector. In a separate bulletin Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture placed the agricultural losses due to Egay at P3.17 billion.

The initial damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P3.5 billion, according to the NDRRMC. 

The government has so far provided P239 million in assistance to affected residents.

Egay—the fifth cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—battered northern Luzon with violent winds and heavy rain last week. 

Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun) followed and threatened the Philippines by enhancing the southwest monsoon, which triggered widespread flooding. Scientists have warned that cyclones are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change.

The NDRRMC has yet to release data on the impact of Falcon, which left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday afternoon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

EGAY

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

15 hours ago
Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. has categorically declared the mandatory nature of the benefits granted to...
Headlines
fbtw
Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The Aboitiz Group, the Cebu-based conglomerate currently led by Sabin Aboitiz, has partnered with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners...
Headlines
fbtw
27 dead, 289K people displaced due to 'Egay' &mdash; NDRRMC

27 dead, 289K people displaced due to 'Egay' — NDRRMC

1 day ago
According to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, two to three cyclones may enter or develop inside PAR this...
Headlines
fbtw
Confidential, intel funds get P9.2 billion in 2024 budget

Confidential, intel funds get P9.2 billion in 2024 budget

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The national government has earmarked some P9.2 billion in confidential and intelligence funds in the proposed P5.768-trillion...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes — PAGASA

2 days ago
“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Full-time agriculture secretary needed&nbsp;&ndash; Poe

Full-time agriculture secretary needed – Poe

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Philippines needs a full-time agriculture secretary after India recently announced plans to halt exports of non-basmati...
Headlines
fbtw
Egay death toll climbs to 27

Egay death toll climbs to 27

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The death toll from Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon has risen to 27 as of yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Senators want master plan to address CL flooding

Senators want master plan to address CL flooding

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Senators are pushing for a measure that would provide an integrated master plan to address flooding in Central Luzon.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to adopt internet overseas voting in 2025

Comelec to adopt internet overseas voting in 2025

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
With or without a new law, the Commission on Elections intends to adopt internet voting in the May 2025 overseas polls.
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan upholds dismissal of coco levy forfeiture cases

Sandigan upholds dismissal of coco levy forfeiture cases

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the dismissal of a forfeiture case against three firms created out of the Coconut Industry Investment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with