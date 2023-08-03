Nearly 200 towns under state of calamity due to â€˜Egayâ€™ â€” NDRRMC

Nearly 200 towns under state of calamity due to ‘Egay’ — NDRRMC

In this handout photo from Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) on July 26, 2023, vehicles are seen submerged as water rises along Chico River in Bontoc, Mountain Province as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon Island.

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 200 cities and municipalities were placed under a state of emergency due to Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) and the southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Thursday.

The NDRRMC said in its latest bulletin that 196 areas were placed under state of calamity. This allows the provincial government to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.

The council added that around 2.9 million individuals from across the country have been affected by the powerful storm and the southwest monsoon. Of those, over 288,000 people remain displaced.

The death toll stood at 27. Meanwhile, 13 people remain missing and 140 others were injured.

The combined effects of Egay and the southwest monsoon also wreaked damage in the agricultural sector. In a separate bulletin Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture placed the agricultural losses due to Egay at P3.17 billion.

The initial damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P3.5 billion, according to the NDRRMC.

The government has so far provided P239 million in assistance to affected residents.

Egay—the fifth cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—battered northern Luzon with violent winds and heavy rain last week.

Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun) followed and threatened the Philippines by enhancing the southwest monsoon, which triggered widespread flooding. Scientists have warned that cyclones are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change.

The NDRRMC has yet to release data on the impact of Falcon, which left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday afternoon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico