'Egay' leaves 14 dead as infra damages balloon to over P1.2 billion â€” NDRRMC

'Egay' leaves 14 dead as infra damages balloon to over P1.2 billion — NDRRMC

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 11:50am
Children walk along a sea wall at Navotas in Metro Manila on July 26, 2023, as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon island.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — More casualties have been recorded by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council due to the past Super Typhoon Egay and habagat, while infrastructure and agricultural damages reach new heights.

Over 5882,288 people have so far been affected by "Egay," including:

  • dead: 14
  • injured: 13
  • missing: 20
  • displaced persons: 21,812
  • evacuees inside evacuation centers: 11,043
  • evacuees outside evacuation centers: 6,623

The casualties reportedly came from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, CALABARZON, Western Visayas, Davao Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region. Eight of which are still being validated by the NDRRMC.

These numbers do not include the 26 casualties who died in a boat accident in Binangonan, Rizal. The council earlier said that they are still verifying if the deaths were caused by Egay as tropical cyclone wind signals within the area were already lifted when the incident occured.

Egay is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility and within mainland China. However, Tropical Storm Falcon entered the PAR on Saturday early morning and is expected to be a typhoon on Sunday.

Infra, agri damages continue to climb

"The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure amounting to P1,191,137,926.36 was reported in Region 1, Region 2, MIMAROPA, Region 5, Region 6, Region 11, Region 12, [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao]," according to the NDRRMC.

"A total of 9,624 damaged houses are reported in Region 1, Region 2, Region 3, CALABARZON, Region 5, Region 6, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, BARMM, CAR."

Agricultural damages also racked up to P833.88 million on Saturday, with over 76,093 farmers and fisherfolk affected. Over 91,651.56 hectares of crop area had also been affected by Egay.

The government raised a state of calamity over the Ilocos provinces, Cavite, Sanchez Mira in Cagayan and Sablayan in Occidental Mindoro due to the tropical cyclone. Because of this, an automatic price freeze on basic necessities have been instated in the affected areas.

Over P39.69 million worth of assistance had also been extended so far in the form of blankets, family food packs, financial aid and others.

