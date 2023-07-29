'Falcon' enters PAR, to intensify into typhoon by Sunday

The center of the tropical storm was estimated at 1,360 east of central Luzon, according to the state weather bureau around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Khanun (international name) has finally entered the Philippine area of responsibility — with PAGASA naming the cyclone "Falcon."

Maximum sustained winds : 65 kilometers per hour near the center

: 65 kilometers per hour near the center Gustiness: up to 80 km/h

up to 80 km/h Direction : west northwestward

: west northwestward Movement: 15 km/h

"[Falcon] is forecast to intensify within the next 3 days. It is forecast to become a typhoon tomorrow afternoon or evening and reach its peak intensity on late Monday or early Tuesday," said PAGASA.

"This tropical cyclone will remain over the Philippine Sea and far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period," it added.

Falcon is forecast to move generally north northwestward on Saturday until Sunday until it turns northwestward on Monday.

It may then exit the PAR region between Monday afternoon and evening.

"The hoisting of wind signal due to Falcon over any locality in the country remains unlikely based on the current forecast scenario," the state weather bureau said.

However, the southwest monsoon currently enhanced by Tropical Storm Egay (now over mainland China) will also be enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon this weekend.

This will bring occassional monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

It will also bring gusty conditions over the following areas on Saturday, especially in coastal and mountainous areas exposed to winds:

Zambales

Bataan

Palawan

Occidental Mindoro

Romblon

most of CALABARZON

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

"As Khanun continues to further consolidate its circulation, shifts in the track forecast remain possible in the succeeding advisories or bulletin," PAGASA continued.