^

Headlines

No new prisoners to enter Bilibid — Remulla

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 4:07pm
No new prisoners to enter Bilibid â€”Â Remulla
Undated photo shows of New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.
Miguel De Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines —  The Department of Justice will be suspending the entry of new inmates at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City due to recent outbreaks of violence at the facility.

In a press briefing Friday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that the country’s main penitentiary complex will be closed to new prisoners to decongest the facility, which has grappled with chronic overcrowding for years, as well as to protect persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from warring factions inside the jail.

“We’re imposing a moratorium on the entry of new prisoners in the New Bilibid Prison. We’ll find a way to bring them to other facilities,” Remulla said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“We will stop increasing the population in the NBP. That will decrease, but it will no longer increase," Remulla said.

Remulla added that inmates can be brought to other penitentiary facilities such as the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, the Davao Prison and Penal Farm, and the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm.

Remulla said he will be writing a letter to Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. about the moratorium, which is set to take effect immediately.

‘Let’s spare them’

Remulla hit the "enculturation" taking place inside the New Bilibid Prison, which has recently been placed under red alert status following a commotion inside the compound. At least one PDL died and nine were injured after an inmate opened fire this week.

The Bureau of Corrections lifted the red alert status on the NBP on Thursday but visitation rights will remain suspended until further notice.

"Our point of view here is simple. Let’s not enculturate the people that can avoid it. Let’s spare them from the travails of having to go through an institution like the New Bilibid Prison,” Remulla added.

Remulla also mentioned the long history of scuffles and violence inside NBP.

Besides the eruption of violence this week, Remulla floated the possibility of several mass graves within the NBP following the discovery of a deceased inmate’s body inside a septic tank within the national penitentiary.

During the Friday briefing, Remulla refused to disclose more details about the decapitated body that was found inside the septic tank, saying that the public should instead be spared from its "sordid details" given the graphic nature of the incident. — With reports from The STAR / Daphne Galvez

vuukle comment

NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams &mdash; senator

SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams — senator

22 hours ago
Putting registered SIM cards on sale is “most likely” linked to scams and other crimes, a senator said on Th...
Headlines
fbtw
Existing historical evidence from the Iranun reveals West Philippine Sea part of Philippines

Existing historical evidence from the Iranun reveals West Philippine Sea part of Philippines

2 days ago
Filipino historian Nasser Sharief revealed the existing historical evidence illustrating the Philippines' jurisdiction...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday urged law enforcers to pursue and file charges against mobile phone scammers after the SIM card...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT on target as SIM shutdown begins

DICT on target as SIM shutdown begins

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
More than 105 million Filipinos have registered their SIM cards before the July 25 deadline, according to the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Egay exits, leaves trail of death, destruction

Egay exits, leaves trail of death, destruction

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
• Ilocos Norte under state of calamity • Dozens dead as boat capsizes off Binangonan
Headlines
fbtw
You are a Truthteller

You are a Truthteller

By Andrea Panaligan | 16 hours ago
Young STAR, The Philippine STAR’s youth section, bears witness to a lot of frustration. Young people today grieve for...
Headlines
fbtw
STAR launches Egay fund drive

STAR launches Egay fund drive

16 hours ago
The Philippine STAR’s humanitarian arm, Operation Damayan, is responding to cries for help as it provides much-needed...
Headlines
fbtw
Unesco wants global ban on cell phones in schools &nbsp;

Unesco wants global ban on cell phones in schools  

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
A new United Nations report raised concerns about the excessive use of smartphones and the over-use impacts on learning,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Malaysian businessmen express interest in Maharlika&rsquo;

‘Malaysian businessmen express interest in Maharlika’

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Several Malaysian businessmen have expressed interest in the Maharlika Investment Fund , President Marcos said yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with