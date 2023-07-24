LIST: Canceled flights for July 24 due to ‘Egay’

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority advised the public of flight cancelations due to unfavorable weather conditions brought about by Typhoon “Egay.”

As of 5 a.m., the center of the eye of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data at 565 km East of Baler, Aurora (15.3°N, 126.9°E).

Egay packs maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 170 km/h, and a central pressure of 965 hPa.

It is forecast to continue intensifying and reach the super typhoon category by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

In view of this, Cebu Pacific canceled a number of flights as some areas brace for the impact of Egay.

Here are the suspended flights as of 7:50 a.m., July 24:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 821 – Manila to Virac, Catanduanes

5J 822 – Virac to Manila

— Rosette Adel