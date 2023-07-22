^

Headlines

'Egay' intensifies into tropical storm as wind signals await Bicol, Visayas

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 11:52am
'Egay' intensifies into tropical storm as wind signals await Bicol, Visayas
State meteorologists from PAGASA estimates the center of "Egay" to be 815 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.
Released / PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA reported on Saturday that Egay has further intensified into tropical storm as the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas brace for a possible hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, state meteorologists estimated the eye of "Egay" to be around 750 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

  • Maximum sustained winds: 65 kilometers per hours near the center
  • Gustiness: 80 kilometers per hour
  • Direction: westward
  • Movement: slow

"In anticipation of the arrival of strong breeze to near-gale conditions associated with Egay, wind signals may be hoisted within the day or tomorrow in some areas in Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas," acccording to a statement by PAGASA.

"Egay is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours. Through the forecast period, this tropical cyclone will continue to steadily intensify. It may reach peak at super typhoon category on Tuesday or Wednesday while over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon," PAGASA added.

Around 50 to 100 millimeters of accumulated rainfall is seen to be dumped over Catanduanes come Monday in connection with Egay.

The tropical depression may also enhance the southwest monsoon during the weekend and into next week, with occassional rains possible over Western Visayas on Sunday.

Egay is seen tracking generally west northwestward or westward on Saturday and Sunday before turning northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period.

Current forecast track indicated that Egay will remain offshore over the Philippine Sea, but the forecast confidence cone showed that a landfall scenario over the northern Luzon is still possible.

Considerable shifts in Egay's track forecast remain possible in succeeding bulletins.

vuukle comment

EGAY

PAGASA

SUPER TYPHOON

TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s adviser on West Philippine Sea to address incursions, near-collisions

Marcos Jr.’s adviser on West Philippine Sea to address incursions, near-collisions

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
President Marcos wants more focus on handling the country’s problems with China in the West Philippine Sea, which is...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to deploy drones to secure SONA

PNP to deploy drones to secure SONA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The country’s police force received an added boost to its capabilities in securing President Marcos’ second State...
Headlines
fbtw
Garin, 4 others to face graft raps over Dengvaxia

Garin, 4 others to face graft raps over Dengvaxia

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
A review panel created by Ombudsman Samuel Martires has recommended the filing of graft and technical malversation charges...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: Egay may develop into super typhoon

Pagasa: Egay may develop into super typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said that a low-pressure area (LPA)...
Headlines
fbtw
COA did not recommend ban on DepEd laptop suppliers &ndash; DBM

COA did not recommend ban on DepEd laptop suppliers – DBM

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management has clarified that the Commission on Audit did not recommend...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Deactivation of SIM cards starts July 26

Deactivation of SIM cards starts July 26

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
The government will start deactivating unregistered mobile numbers on July 26, insisting that it has given enough time for...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Egay

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Egay

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Egay," the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri vows to shepherd 20 priority bills

Zubiri vows to shepherd 20 priority bills

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
With Congress set to resume its second regular session on Monday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has vowed to shepherd...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with