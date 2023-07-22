'Egay' intensifies into tropical storm as wind signals await Bicol, Visayas

State meteorologists from PAGASA estimates the center of "Egay" to be 815 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA reported on Saturday that Egay has further intensified into tropical storm as the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas brace for a possible hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, state meteorologists estimated the eye of "Egay" to be around 750 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Maximum sustained winds: 65 kilometers per hours near the center

65 kilometers per hours near the center Gustiness: 80 kilometers per hour

80 kilometers per hour Direction: westward

westward Movement: slow

"In anticipation of the arrival of strong breeze to near-gale conditions associated with Egay, wind signals may be hoisted within the day or tomorrow in some areas in Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas," acccording to a statement by PAGASA.

"Egay is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours. Through the forecast period, this tropical cyclone will continue to steadily intensify. It may reach peak at super typhoon category on Tuesday or Wednesday while over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon," PAGASA added.

Around 50 to 100 millimeters of accumulated rainfall is seen to be dumped over Catanduanes come Monday in connection with Egay.

The tropical depression may also enhance the southwest monsoon during the weekend and into next week, with occassional rains possible over Western Visayas on Sunday.

Egay is seen tracking generally west northwestward or westward on Saturday and Sunday before turning northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period.

Current forecast track indicated that Egay will remain offshore over the Philippine Sea, but the forecast confidence cone showed that a landfall scenario over the northern Luzon is still possible.

Considerable shifts in Egay's track forecast remain possible in succeeding bulletins.