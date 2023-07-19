Coast Guard adds Filipino-built drone to aviation force

This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows the hybrid VTOL drone that the UN Office on Drugs and Crime turned over on July 18, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard will soon operate a Filipino-built prototype vertical take-off and landing drone that it can use for surveillance, it said Wednesday.

In a post on its Faceboook page, the PCG said the drone turned over by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime was developed by the research team of Mandaluyong-headquartered Dodeca Drones and will be used by the Coast Guard Aviation Force, which also previously received five AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma drones from the US.

"We look forward to continuing this partnership as we work together to navigate the future of maritime law enforcement," Coast Guard Adm. Artemio Abu, PCG commandant, said of the UNODC's assistance in improving its law enforcement capabilities.

Although more often in the news for its search and rescue operations and for patrols in the West Philippine Sea, the coast guard is the country's primary maritime law enforcement agency and is active in the campaigns against smuggling and against illegal drugs.

Dodeca Inc., which mainly offers drone training and aerial photography and surveying, did not respond to Philstar.com's request for additional information on the VTOL drone, which it said will be the first in the government's inventory.

The company said in a social media release that the drone "will enhance our country's monitoring capabilities, ensuring safe coasts and shorelines."

In a visit to the Philippines in May, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also pledged "drone equipment training and other technology to strengthen your Coast Guard's maritime domain awareness and protection capabilities."