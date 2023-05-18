Canberra's pledge to Coast Guard: drone training, tech and help with oil spill

MANILA, Philippines — As Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s visit comes to a close, Canberra announced its plan to provide the Philippine Coast Guard with equipment and training.

“We discussed today the ways in which we will enhance our cooperation — this includes Australia providing drone equipment training and other technology to strengthen your Coast Guard's maritime domain awareness and protection capabilities,” Wong said in a joint press conference with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on Thursday.

Australia is hoping to further expand cooperation with the Philippines in terms of maritime security space.

Wong announced a string of maritime cooperation initiatives in the Philippines, including providing assistance in the recent oil spill in Oriental Mindoro and a program focusing on women’s leadership in maritime security.

"The [PCG] is indeed grateful for all the assistance that Australia has given from vessel acquisition, maritime domain awareness, and other capability development programs, human resource development and other capacity building program, and most especially the sustainment of PCG vessels under the Marine Resources Initiative Program," Coast Guard Admiral Artemio Abu said in a separate statement on Thursday.

Talks on joint patrols, trilateral partnerships

The announcement comes amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea, where the PCG and Filipino fishers continuously face the prospect of harrassment by Chinese ships.

Australia is among the countries that has expressed “strong support” for the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award that invalidated China’s sweeping nine-dash claims over waters that included parts of Philippine territory.

In February, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles and Defense Senior Undersecretary Officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez Jr. said Canberra and Manila are exploring the possibility of conducting joint maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea.

“Our departments are discussing the best pathway to take this forward and we want to keep working with the Philippines on that,” Wong said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Secretary Manalo said that they are planning to hold discussions on the possible modes of cooperation "in the very near future.” Previous statements from the Philippines and the US suggest that trilateral or multilateral exercises with Japan and Australia will be explored.

What else was discussed?

Aside from defense and security partnerships, discussions also included: