Leyte police couple relieved for alleged harassment of reporters

Philstar.com
July 16, 2023 | 3:04pm
A screenshot of video showing a confrontation between journalists and police officers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police ordered the relief of two cops in Leyte following the harassment of local journalists covering a land dispute the officers were involved in. 

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Reli, officer-in-charge of the Leyte police, relieved Police Staff Sergeant Rhea May Baleos and her husband Police Staff Sergeant Ver Baleos of their duties.

They were also ordered to turn in their issued firearms. 

The two cops from the Pastrana Municipal Police Station and Sta Fe Municipal Police Station allegedly harassed San Juanico TV reporters Lito Bagunas, Noel Sianos and Ted Tomas while interviewing farmers in Barangay Jones on Friday.

According to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, PSSg Rhea Baleos grabbed Sianosa’s cellphone while he was taking videos, and pushed him away. 

A few minutes later, the three journalists heard gunshots. Tomas said he saw cops in uniform firing the shots. 

Probe 

The Leyte police chief said the PNP is investigating the incident. 

“Rest assured that we will not be biased with our investigation and if proven that our personnel have truly committed all the accusations, our office will not tolerate such misconduct,” Reli said. 

According to the police’s initial investigation, the incident stemmed from a land dispute among the Nogal family. The rice field was mortgaged to Baleos, who called the Pastrana police for assistance. 

The Leyte police said an argument ensued between Baleos and Anecita Nogal, who claims to own the land, over the legality to possess the rice field.

It added that Sianosa allegedly took a video of the argument, prompting Baleo “to call the attention of Mr. Sianosa and the two had a commotion.”

“While we highly recognize the role of the media men in the delivery of impartial and factual information to the general public, we also do our best to protect their rights and safety,” Reli said.

Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) called the actions of cops “totally uncalled for, unnecessary and amounted to abuse of authority and power.”

The Philippines ranked 132nd out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) after climbing 15 notches. The watchdog, however, noted that the country remained to be among the world’s “most dangerous” places for journalists. 

There were 60 reported violations against journalists from June 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023, according to the NUJP. Journalists outside the capital were often the target.

LEYTE

NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
