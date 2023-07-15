Media task force urges probe into journalistsâ€™ harassment in Leyte by police

Media task force urges probe into journalists’ harassment in Leyte by police

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas to conduct an immediate investigation into an incident involving the harassment and threats against three local journalists in Leyte.

The incident happened during an interview with an agrarian reform beneficiary in Bgy. Jones, Pastrana on Friday, prompting concerns over press freedom and safety.

“The actions made by elements of the Pastrana Municipal Police Office in confronting members of the press who are merely doing their job of conducting an interview is totally uncalled for, unnecessary and amounted to abuse of authority and power,” PTFoMS Executive Director Paul Gutierrez said on Saturday.

Gutierrez said the PNP should investigate Staff Sergeant Rhea Mae Baleos and the policemen who was called for help during a confrontation with the crew of local television station San Juanico TV, who include Noel Tampil Sianosa Jr., Ted Allen Tomas and Lito Bagunas.

A video of the incident which showed Baleos allegedly attacking Sianosa has gone viral.

The PTFoMS chief said that few minutes after the attack on Sianosa, several shots were reportedly heard in the background coming from an unknown direction which were allegedly aimed at the journalists.

In a separate video posted the following day, Tomas explained what happened during the incident. Tomas said they were ordered by their management to proceed to the area to conduct an interview with a couple known to be beneficiaries of the government’s land reform program.

During the interview, they found out that the land had been pawned by someone to Baleos and her husband, who is also a policeman. According to Tomas, Baleos' husband allegedly pointed his M-16 at them.

The PTFoMS had already contacted the three local reporters to get their statements on what happened.

Gutierrez thanked his colleagues from the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines for alerting the public about the incident.

“The PTFoMS shall continue to monitor this incident,” the PTFoMS chief said.

“The Marcos administration and the PNP leadership would not tolerate any abuse committed against any of our citizen, particularly the members of the press,” he added.