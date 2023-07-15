^

Headlines

Media task force urges probe into journalists’ harassment in Leyte by police

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 15, 2023 | 5:36pm
Media task force urges probe into journalistsâ€™ harassment in Leyte by police
A screenshot of a viral video showing a confrontation between journalists and police officers.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas to conduct an immediate investigation into an incident involving the harassment and threats against three local journalists in Leyte.

The incident happened during an interview with an agrarian reform beneficiary in Bgy. Jones, Pastrana on Friday, prompting concerns over press freedom and safety.

“The actions made by elements of the Pastrana Municipal Police Office in confronting members of the press who are merely doing their job of conducting an interview is totally uncalled for, unnecessary and amounted to abuse of authority and power,” PTFoMS Executive Director Paul Gutierrez said on Saturday.

Gutierrez said the PNP should investigate Staff Sergeant Rhea Mae Baleos and the policemen who was called for help during a confrontation with the crew of local television station San Juanico TV, who include Noel Tampil Sianosa Jr., Ted Allen Tomas and Lito Bagunas.

A video of the incident which showed Baleos allegedly attacking Sianosa has gone viral.  

The PTFoMS chief said that few minutes after the attack on Sianosa, several shots were reportedly heard in the background coming from an unknown direction which were allegedly aimed at the journalists.

In a separate video posted the following day, Tomas explained what happened during the incident. Tomas said they were ordered by their management to proceed to the area to conduct an interview with a couple known to be beneficiaries of the government’s land reform program.

During the interview, they found out that the land had been pawned by someone to Baleos and her husband, who is also a policeman. According to Tomas, Baleos' husband allegedly pointed his M-16 at them.

The PTFoMS had already contacted the three local reporters to get their statements on what happened.

Gutierrez thanked his colleagues from the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines for alerting the public about the incident.  

“The PTFoMS shall continue to monitor this incident,” the PTFoMS chief said. 

“The Marcos administration and the PNP leadership would not tolerate any abuse committed against any of our citizen, particularly the members of the press,” he added.

JOURNALISTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dodong

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dodong

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Dodong," the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibilit...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Hefty fuel price hike seen next week

Hefty fuel price hike seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Oil companies are expected to implement hefty increases in pump prices next week, marking a second consecutive week of price...
Headlines
fbtw
'Dodong' intensifies into tropical storm; habagat to bring gusty conditions

'Dodong' intensifies into tropical storm; habagat to bring gusty conditions

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
"Dodong" further intensifies into tropical storm while it strengthens the southwest moonsoon that will bring gusty conditons...
Headlines
fbtw
'Dodong' to intensify into tropical storm before it exists PAR

'Dodong' to intensify into tropical storm before it exists PAR

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong maintains its strength over the West Philippine Sea west of Ilocos Region, this as the enhanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 stays in several areas in Luzon as 'Dodong' speeds up

Signal No. 1 stays in several areas in Luzon as 'Dodong' speeds up

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Tropical Depression Dodong has gained speed and continues to progress in a westward direction while moving over the coastal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heavy rains fail to raise Angat water level

Heavy rains fail to raise Angat water level

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
Heavy rainfall experienced in the past days have not been enough to improve the water level of Angat Dam, National Water Resources...
Headlines
fbtw
30 years in prison for US man who exploited Filipino girls

30 years in prison for US man who exploited Filipino girls

9 hours ago
A Chicago man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for soliciting sexually explicit photos and videos from young girls...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA confirms death of OFW in Hong Kong

DFA confirms death of OFW in Hong Kong

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death of an overseas Filipino worker in Hong Kong whose body was found...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH eyes zero flooding in Metro by 2030

DPWH eyes zero flooding in Metro by 2030

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 9 hours ago
Flooding in Metro Manila during heavy rains may be a thing of the past in seven years, an official of the Department of Public...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine eyes legal action vs China on arbitral award

Philippine eyes legal action vs China on arbitral award

By Daphne Galvez | 9 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General has created a “special team” to study possible legal action regarding China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with