Marcos rebrands government with 'Bagong Pilipinas' logo, theme

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered national government agencies to adopt his administration’s governance slogan “Bagong Pilipinas” in their programs and projects.

A memorandum circular dated July 3 but was only made public Saturday directed all government agencies, corporations, and state universities and colleges to be guided by the principles, strategies and objectives of the administration’s brand of governance.

“Bagong Pilipinas is the overarching theme of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership, which calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and fosters the State’s commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery,” Memorandum Circular 24 read.

The memorandum said the new campaign is “characterized by a principled, accountable and dependable government.”

According to the memorandum, all national government agencies should incorporate the “Bagong Pilipinas” logo in their letterheads, websites, official social media accounts, and other documents related to flagship programs of the government.

The "Bagong Pilipinas" logo features blue and red semi-circles forming a sphere as well as the sun and three stars of the Philippine flag. It also incorporates buildings and structures including windmills, which look like the ones in Bangui, Ilocos Norte.

This announcement comes a year after Marcos assumed the presidency and amid recent controversies over the country's tourism campaign and the new logo of the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp.

Bagong Pilipinas is reminiscent of the Bagong Lipunan (New Society) vision of his late father, ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In declaring Martial Law, the elder Marcos made several promises such as ending poverty, hunger, corruption, and violence in order to achieve his vision of a new society.