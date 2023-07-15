'Dodong' intensifies into tropical storm; habagat to bring gusty conditions
MANILA, Philippines — "Dodong" further intensifies into tropical storm while it strengthens the southwest moonsoon that will bring gusty conditons to many parts of Luzon and western Visayas, according to the state weather bureau.
The center of Dodong was last observed at around 305 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur at around 10 a.m., according to a forecast of PAGASA released Saturday morning.
- Maximum sustained winds: 65 kilometers per hour near the center
- Gustiness: up to 80 kilometers per hour
- Direction: north northwestward
- Movement: 10 kilometers per hour
All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted by the state weather bureau, with Tropical Storm Dodong not directly bringing heavy rainfall to any part of the country.
The enhanced southwest monsoon, however, may still bring gusty conditions over the following areas on Saturday, especially those in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:
- Ilocos Region
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Batanes
- eastern portion of Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Aurora
- Metro Manila
- CALABARZON
- MIMAROPA
- Bicol Region
- Western Visayas
"Dodong is forecast to move generally northwestward today before turning west northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period. It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between this morning or on the afternoon," said PAGASA.
"Dodong is forecast to intensify while over the West Philippine Sea. It may steadily intensify and reach typhoon category on Monday," it added.
