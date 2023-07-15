'Dodong' intensifies into tropical storm; habagat to bring gusty conditions

Pedestrians and motorists endure heavy flooding at the corner of Taft and U. N. Avenues in Manila due to torrential downpour brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon on July 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — "Dodong" further intensifies into tropical storm while it strengthens the southwest moonsoon that will bring gusty conditons to many parts of Luzon and western Visayas, according to the state weather bureau.

The center of Dodong was last observed at around 305 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur at around 10 a.m., according to a forecast of PAGASA released Saturday morning.

Maximum sustained winds: 65 kilometers per hour near the center

65 kilometers per hour near the center Gustiness: up to 80 kilometers per hour

up to 80 kilometers per hour Direction: north northwestward

north northwestward Movement: 10 kilometers per hour

All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted by the state weather bureau, with Tropical Storm Dodong not directly bringing heavy rainfall to any part of the country.

The enhanced southwest monsoon, however, may still bring gusty conditions over the following areas on Saturday, especially those in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Batanes

eastern portion of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Aurora

Metro Manila

CALABARZON

MIMAROPA

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

"Dodong is forecast to move generally northwestward today before turning west northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period. It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between this morning or on the afternoon," said PAGASA.

"Dodong is forecast to intensify while over the West Philippine Sea. It may steadily intensify and reach typhoon category on Monday," it added.