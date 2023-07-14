Nearly 80 million Filipinos now registered for national ID â€“ PSA

^

Nearly 80 million Filipinos now registered for national ID – PSA

Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 6:47pm
A file photo of student registering with the Philippine Statistic Authority's Philsys during the school-based registration activity in Pampanga.
(Philippine Statistics Authority / Released)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday that more than 80 million Filipinos are now registered under Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) or the national ID.

As of July 11, 2023, the states statistics bureau said that over 80,004,098 Filipinos had already given their biometric information, representing a significant portion of the entire Philippine population.

According to National Statistician Dennis Mapa, the statistics agency is now down to the last mile of its target registration for PhilSys.

"We continue to call on all Filipinos to register for PhilSys in any of our registration centers nationwide," Mapa said. 

The PSA currently implements walk-in registration to increase public accessibility, while mobile registration is ongoing in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas to ensure that the population in far-flung areas can register.

PSA field offices are also conducting school-based registration activities. Minors aged five and above may register at any registration center with their parents or legal guardians present.

During the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., he said one of his targets was to accomplish the issuance of about 92 million IDs by the middle of 2023. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

NATIONAL ID

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY

PHILSYS
