Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 14 due to 'Dodong'
July 14, 2023 | 10:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The impact of Tropical Depression Dodong continues to be felt across parts of the Philippines as it brings heavy rain and strong winds, prompting several local government units to suspend classes on Friday, July 14.
Tropical Depression Dodong made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela early Friday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.
Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes (Can't view the moving thread? Click here).
