^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 14 due to 'Dodong'

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 10:00am
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The impact of Tropical Depression Dodong continues to be felt across parts of the Philippines as it brings heavy rain and strong winds, prompting several local government units to suspend classes on Friday, July 14.

Tropical Depression Dodong made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela early Friday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes (Can't view the moving thread? Click here).

DODONG

WEATHER
Philstar
