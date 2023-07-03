^

Headlines

Senate investigation sought into fake endorsements for unregistered meds, supplements

Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 11:38am
Senate investigation sought into fake endorsements for unregistered meds, supplements
This file photo shows various kinds of medicine.
AFP, file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is calling for Senate hearings into false advertising for food and supplements that claim endorsements by doctors and online personalities to sell these products.

Estrada said in a press release that he filed Senate Resolution No. 666 in response to the "alarming proliferation" of ads and fake social media accounts that use the names and pictures of personalities and celebrities to sell unregistered and unproven cures for ailments like diabetes.

"These advertisements mislead consumers into believing that these celebrities are using and endorsing food and medicinal products that are actually unregistered before the proper health authorities and not yet approved for mass distribution and public consumption," he said.

PressONE.PH published a fact check last week on claims on a website imitating that of CNN Philippines claiming cardiologist and healthcare reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon had discovered a cure for joint and back pain. Leachon in June said he was not affiliated with the site or the product being sold.

The Department of Health in May warned the public of a fake hypertension cure that was being promoted with alleged endorsement by celebrity doctor Dr. Willie Ong, adding the online ad "is not in any way affiliated, approved or recommended by the health department and its attached agencies."

Estrada on Monday said: "There is an urgent need to protect consumers against the consumption of unregistered and potentially harmful food and health products through the strict enforcement of the provisions of the Consumer Act and regulation of fraudulent advertisements on social media platforms."

News service AFP's fact checkers have also been exposing cases of fake endorsements being used to sell unregistered and unproven products, and to push propaganda.

"The trend underscores how medical professionals are often sitting targets for online scammers seeking to profit off disinformation, which leaves their reputations tarnished, provokes harassment and, in some cases, legal challenges," AFP reported on Sunday.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

JINGGOY ESTRADA

ONLINE SCAMS

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 PCG ships &lsquo;pursued&rsquo; by Chinese Coast Guard

2 PCG ships ‘pursued’ by Chinese Coast Guard

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
China Coast Guard vessels and militia engaged and “pursued” two Philippine ships in a resupply mission on June...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill exempting noodles, LPG from price hikes filed

House bill exempting noodles, LPG from price hikes filed

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Two members of the House of Representatives have filed a bill meant to amend a 31-year-old law that they say unnecessarily...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo slams &lsquo;anti-poor&rsquo; tax

Tulfo slams ‘anti-poor’ tax

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo slammed what he described as the Bureau of Internal Revenue “anti-poor” plan to impose taxes...
Headlines
fbtw
403-year-old Makati church declared &lsquo;important cultural property&rsquo;

403-year-old Makati church declared ‘important cultural property’

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) has declared the 403-year-old Saints Peter and Paul Church in Makati City as...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Oil firms are expected to roll back pump prices next week, while retailers are also seen reducing prices of cooking gas this...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate investigation sought into fake endorsements for unregistered meds, supplements

Senate investigation sought into fake endorsements for unregistered meds, supplements

1 hour ago
"These advertisements mislead consumers into believing that these celebrities are using and endorsing food and medicinal products...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Proposed nursing council needed to address pressing concerns&rsquo;

‘Proposed nursing council needed to address pressing concerns’

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The proposal of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa to create a National Nursing Advisory Council will be a welcome development...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine pork consumption cut by half &ndash; DA exec

Philippine pork consumption cut by half – DA exec

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
A ranking official of the Department of Agriculture yesterday confirmed a drop in the demand for pork in the market as the...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos greets mom Imelda on her 94th

President Marcos greets mom Imelda on her 94th

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Former first lady Imelda Marcos celebrated her 94th birthday at Malacañang over the weekend with her son, President...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara congratulates President Marcos for &lsquo;successful&rsquo; first year in office

Vice President Sara congratulates President Marcos for ‘successful’ first year in office

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte congratulated President Marcos on her Facebook account yesterday for a supposedly “successful”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with