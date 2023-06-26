Weekly COVID-19 tally drops by 20% to 3,442 cases

Commuters ride the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Lines 1 and 2 at various stations in Manila and Quezon City on June 22.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines tallied 3,442 new COVID-19 cases last week, posting a daily average of 492 daily average cases.

This record is 20% lower compared to the cases logged from June 12 to 18, the Department of Health bulletin on Monday showed.

It said that of these new infections tallied from June 19 to 25, 1.08% or 37 are classified as severe and critical cases.

No new deaths due to COVID-19 were tallied from June 12 to 25, the DOH also said.

As of June 25, DOH said, 2,274 or 17.7% of the total 12,855 non-Intensive Care Unit beds are used for COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, 204 or 13% of 1,564 ICU beds are being utilized.

There are also 325 severe and critical admissions, making up 10.7% of the total coronavirus admissions.

Based on the COVID-18 tracker of DOH, there are 8,244 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of June 25.

Earlier in June, the DOH welcomed its new chief, Secretary Ted Herbosa, who said Monday that he will move for the lifting of the state of public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of public health emergency will remain effective unless lifted or withdrawn by the chief executive—which President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has yet to do.

Herbosa however said that the alert level system for COVID-19 will remain.

This comes after the World Health Organization in May announced that it was ending the public health emergency of international concern—the organization’s highest level of alert—it declared for COVID-19 in 2020. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico