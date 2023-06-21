^

Philippines starts rollout of bivalent vaccines vs COVID-19

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 10:39am
Philippines starts rollout of bivalent vaccines vs COVID-19
A medical worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila on Feb. 7, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines started giving bivalent COVID-19 shots—which offers protection against the original COVID-19 virus and the Omicron variant—to healthcare workers Wednesday. 

Health workers and senior citizens who received second booster shots four to six months ago are eligible for the initial rollout of bivalent jabs. 

“The heart of our COVID-19 vaccination program is the protection first of our defenders against COVID-19 and also the most vulnerable,” Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said. Herbosa was vaccinated during the launch of the bivalent vaccine campaign at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City. 

The government of Lithuania donated the 390,000 bivalent vaccine doses that will be used for the program. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to get jabbed. 

“I appeal to everyone, especially those who have yet to receive their primary series of vaccinations, to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is not for your own good alone, but also for the protection of your families and the general public,” he said.

More than 79.1 million individuals were fully immunized against COVID-19, latest data from the DOH showed. However, only 24.1 million people received boosters.

