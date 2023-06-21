^

Mayon Volcano continues to ooze lava, trigger rockfalls

Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 9:31am
Mayon Volcano in Albay on June 14, 2023
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon Volcano in Albay continued to spew lava and debris, and trigger rockfalls, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Wednesday. 

Phivolcs said the lava slowly oozing out of Mayon’s crater reached 2.5 kilometers and 1.8 km along the Mi-isi gully in Daraga town and Bonga gully in Legazpi City, respectively. Debris from the collapse spread as far as 3.3 km away from the crater.

State volcanologists also recorded 299 rockfall events, two volcanic earthquakes, and seven fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs).

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since June 8 and exhibiting a low-rate effusive eruption of degassed lava. 

Phivolcs said the volcano’s current state of unrest is largely similar to its eruption in 2014, which lasted for three months. Mayon’s condition, however, may change anytime and may progress into a slow and sustained lava extrusion or lava fountaining with occasional explosions or explosive eruption. 

Over 20,000 people were displaced due to Mayon’s unrest, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The government has so far provided P73.9 million in assistance to affected residents. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

