^

Headlines

Vegetable prices seen to stabilize this week

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Vegetable prices seen to stabilize this week
A market vendor arranges assorted vegetables at a market stall in Baguio City on April 24, 2023.
STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Prices of vegetables are expected to stabilize this week after a P20 per kilo increase last week brought about by heavy rains in many parts of the country, a ranking official of the Department of Agriculture (DA) said yesterday.

“We expect that the retail prices of the highland vegetables will normalize. There is a movement in the retail price of vegetables every time there is a typhoon or continuous rains,” Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista said in a radio interview.

Monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Chedeng had caused damage to many vegetable farms, prompting growers to raise the prices of their produce.

Based on DA monitoring, the highest retail price of cabbage in Metro Manila markets on Friday was P120 per kilo as against the P100 per kilo a week ago or on June 9. Carrots were also sold for P120 per kilo from only P100 seven days ago.

Evangelista added the DA is helping farmer cooperatives to supply vegetables directly to at least six markets in Metro Manila.

“We have six markets here in Quezon City, Las Piñas where our cooperatives supply their harvest so that the retailers can buy them at cheaper price and sell them at lower prices. We are hoping that once we have this in place, the farmers can supply directly to the markets,” she noted.

Evangelista added that the DA continues to monitor the wholesale price of vegetables in the trading posts to determine the difference in the retail prices.

“Hopefully, the Department of Information and Communications Technology in coordination with the Office of Assistant Secretary for inspectorate and enforcement James Layug  will have a digital dashboard in the markets and trading posts so that we can monitor the retail prices,” Evangelista said. 

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Omicron subvariant FE.1 detected in Philippines

Omicron subvariant FE.1 detected in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
FE.1 is a sublineage of XBB added to the list of variants under monitoring by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon&rsquo;s lava fronts may breach &lsquo;no man&rsquo;s land&rsquo;

Mayon’s lava fronts may breach ‘no man’s land’

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
A sustained oozing out of fresh and fiery volcanic materials from the summit crater of Mayon Volcano continued on its seventh...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Financial support not solely husband&rsquo;s duty

SC: Financial support not solely husband’s duty

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that a husband’s failure or inability to provide financial support to his wife does not...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. admin to launch media literacy campaign to fight disinformation

Marcos Jr. admin to launch media literacy campaign to fight disinformation

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Without acknowledging the rampant spread of falsehoods that helped spruce up his image during his campaign for the presidency,...
Headlines
fbtw
Reward up for info on Bantag, Villamor over Percy Lapid killing

Reward up for info on Bantag, Villamor over Percy Lapid killing

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
A reward amounting to P1 million will be also given to those who will provide information leading to the capture of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LRT-1, LRT-2 to hike fares starting August 2

LRT-1, LRT-2 to hike fares starting August 2

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Commuters face an increase of P2.29 in the minimum fare for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines 1 and 2 beginning on Aug....
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon Volcano unrest similar to 2014 eruption &ndash; Phivolcs chief

Mayon Volcano unrest similar to 2014 eruption – Phivolcs chief

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The current state of unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay is similar to its eruption in 2014, but a violent eruption still cannot...
Headlines
fbtw
Mall voting simulation slated on July 15

Mall voting simulation slated on July 15

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections has chosen four shopping malls to conduct its pilot testing for mall voting on July 15, in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
Commander-in-chief Marcos wants high-security military intel

Commander-in-chief Marcos wants high-security military intel

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos instructed military officials yesterday to provide him with high-level security intelligence as they...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth signs 7 PCPNs to improve primary care

PhilHealth signs 7 PCPNs to improve primary care

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
State health insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has signed an agreement with five local government units and two private...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with