Union at nutrition giant secures reinstatement, higher separation pay

In this photo from Mayday Multimedia, Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union president Debie Faigmani joins a news conference of All Philippine Trade Unions on May 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Union workers have negotiated the reinstatement of 10 among 145 who were affected by surprise layoffs at the Wyeth Nutrition plant in Canlubang, Laguna and for higher separation packages for those let go in restructuring that the company said was necessary for the factory to stay efficient.

In an update, Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union DFA-KMU said that among those reinstated were four union officers, including union president Debie Faigmani.

"We were also able to raise the computation of the Enhanced Separation Package and extend the hospitalization benefit for dreaded illness." the union also said in Filipino.

Of the 145 who were laid off in May, 22 have yet to agree to the Enhanced Separation Package offered by the company, the union also said.

In a statement in May, Wyeth Nutrition said it was offering severance packages "superior to what the law requires," but Faigmani said in a radio interview that month that it was lower than what was in their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The parties went into negotiations through the regional National Conciliation and Mediation Board of the Department of Labor and Employment after the union filed a notice of strike over what it said was a lockout by the company and against the suprise layoffs.

Wyeth Nutrition said there was no lockout and that it had met with union officials on May 18, the day that production at the Canlubang plant were suspended and the layoffs were announced.

"The union is very grateful for all the support for our fight. While we were not able to reinstate all those who were laid off, we have again shown that it is only in solidarity and in struggling that we can hope for victory," the 64-year-old union also said.

The Center for Trade Union and Human Rights told a House panel in February that less than 8% of workers in the Philippines are in a union and only an even smaller percentage have Collective Bargaining Agreements.

CTUHR representative Kamille Deligente told lawmakers then that the numbers are "a manifestation of the barriers to workers' right to organize."