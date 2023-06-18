^

Headlines

Union at nutrition giant secures reinstatement, higher separation pay

Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 10:27am
Union at nutrition giant secures reinstatement, higher separation pay
In this photo from Mayday Multimedia, Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union president Debie Faigmani joins a news conference of All Philippine Trade Unions on May 24, 2023.
Mayday Multimedia Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Union workers have negotiated the reinstatement of 10 among 145 who were affected by surprise layoffs at the Wyeth Nutrition plant in Canlubang, Laguna and for higher separation packages for those let go in restructuring that the company said was necessary for the factory to stay efficient.

In an update, Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union DFA-KMU said that among those reinstated were four union officers, including union president Debie Faigmani. 

"We were also able to raise the computation of the Enhanced Separation Package and extend the hospitalization benefit for dreaded illness." the union also said in Filipino.

Of the 145 who were laid off in May, 22 have yet to agree to the Enhanced Separation Package offered by the company, the union also said.

In a statement in May, Wyeth Nutrition said it was offering severance packages "superior to what the law requires," but Faigmani said in a radio interview that month that it was lower than what was in their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The parties went into negotiations through the regional National Conciliation and Mediation Board of the Department of Labor and Employment after the union filed a notice of strike over what it said was a lockout by the company and against the suprise layoffs.

Wyeth Nutrition said there was no lockout and that it had met with union officials on May 18, the day that production at the Canlubang plant were suspended and the layoffs were announced. 

"The union is very grateful for all the support for our fight. While we were not able to reinstate all those who were laid off, we have again shown that it is only in solidarity and in struggling that we can hope for victory," the 64-year-old union also said.

The Center for Trade Union and Human Rights told a House panel in February that less than 8% of workers in the Philippines are in a union and only an even smaller percentage have Collective Bargaining Agreements.

CTUHR representative Kamille Deligente told lawmakers then that the numbers are "a manifestation of the barriers to workers' right to organize."

LABOR ISSUES

LABOR UNIONS

WORKERS RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC: Financial support not solely husband&rsquo;s duty

SC: Financial support not solely husband’s duty

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that a husband’s failure or inability to provide financial support to his wife does not...
Headlines
fbtw
Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon &mdash; volcanologists

Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon — volcanologists

21 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Saturday that Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit high levels...
Headlines
fbtw
Sustained lava flows, collapsed debris cascade farther down Mayon

Sustained lava flows, collapsed debris cascade farther down Mayon

By Cet Dematera | 11 hours ago
As its effusive eruption continues, lava flowing from Mayon Volcano has cascaded 1,500 meters from the summit crater, while...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
Mayon Volcano in Albay continued its silent effusion of fresh lava in the past three days that has reached as far as two kilometers...
Headlines
fbtw
We&rsquo;re not sleeping on the job &ndash; Padilla

We’re not sleeping on the job – Padilla

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Apparently feeling alluded to, Sen. Robinhood Padilla yesterday chided former Senate president Franklin Drilon for calling...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274754
            [Title] => Mayon Volcano continues to spew lava, debris
            [Summary] => Mayon remained under Alert Level 3, indicating that a “hazardous” eruption is possible within days or weeks. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 10:46:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/18/m106142023_2023-06-18_10-35-01_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274703
            [Title] => Oil spill recovery completed – PCG
            [Summary] => The oil spill recovery operation of the sunken motor tanker Princess Empress in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro was completed on Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard announced yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805083
            [AuthorName] => Emmanuel Tupas
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/1_2023-06-17_23-09-13126_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274700
            [Title] => Enrile: Nothing wrong with taking in Afghans
            [Summary] => Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile sees nothing wrong with the Philippines temporarily hosting refugees from Afghanistan, saying the former has a history of providing shelter for forcibly displaced individuals.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/2_2023-06-17_23-01-32217_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274698
            [Title] => Students meet under trees in schools used as Mayon evacuation centers
            [Summary] => Nearly 20,000 people have fled from an erupting Philippine volcano and taken shelter in schools, disrupting education for thousands of students, many of whom are having classes in chapels and tents or under trees, officials said Friday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/3_2023-06-17_22-58-22878_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274694
            [Title] => Philippines again meets US standards in ending human trafficking
            [Summary] => Although it failed to “vigorously investigate or prosecute” labor trafficking crimes, the Philippines was able to retain its Tier 1 status in the Trafficking in Persons report released by the US State Department.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804764
            [AuthorName] => Janvic Mateo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/4_2023-06-17_22-52-20130_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Mayon Volcano continues to spew lava, debris

Mayon Volcano continues to spew lava, debris

34 minutes ago
Mayon remained under Alert Level 3, indicating that a “hazardous” eruption is possible within days or weeks....
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill recovery completed &ndash; PCG

Oil spill recovery completed – PCG

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The oil spill recovery operation of the sunken motor tanker Princess Empress in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro was completed on...
Headlines
fbtw
Enrile: Nothing wrong with taking in Afghans

Enrile: Nothing wrong with taking in Afghans

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile sees nothing wrong with the Philippines temporarily hosting refugees from...
Headlines
fbtw
Students meet under trees in schools used as Mayon evacuation centers

Students meet under trees in schools used as Mayon evacuation centers

11 hours ago
Nearly 20,000 people have fled from an erupting Philippine volcano and taken shelter in schools, disrupting education for...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines again meets US standards in ending human trafficking

Philippines again meets US standards in ending human trafficking

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Although it failed to “vigorously investigate or prosecute” labor trafficking crimes, the Philippines was able...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with