Group objects to 'shortcuts' in accrediting TNVS as tourism transport

A photo of a vehicle to be used for the GrabTours Manila partnership with the Department of Tourism

MANILA, Philippines — A network of digital advocates called on to the Department of Tourism to defer its plan to partner with transport network vehicle service Grab Philippines after the announcement of a plan to pilot test the latter's platform for booking tour guides and transportation.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco earlier revealed the said "on-demand tours" via the GrabTours Manila project last May 12, a move that was protested by local tourist transport companies like the Rajah Travel Corp. due to the possible negative effects of the collaboration.

"Among of the major players in the tourism industry are the tour agencies and tour guides. Without them, DOT will have a hard time to promote Philippine tourism," said Digital Pinoys national campaginer Ronald Gustil in a statement this Wednesday.

"It is of utmost importance that DOT should first prioritize existing tourist transport services and tour providers before entertaining Grab."

Passengers can book a five-hour tour around Manila via the Grab mobile app. Concierge booths will be placed in DOT-accredited hotels for the purposes of the of the pilot run.

The drivers shall pick up passengers at the hotel lobby and proceed to take them to some of the city's most popular destinations: Luneta Park, Fort Santiago, Casa Manila, San Agustin Church, National Museum of the Philippines, and Binondo.

A total of 30 GrabCar drivers who successfully completed the DOT's one-day training on the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence last April 28 is expected to take part in the pilot run tentatively scheduled on May 26 to June 2.

While the drivers are said to undergo "briefing on the tourist sites," Gustilo said that the partnership should not push through until DOT requires Grab drivers to undergo the certification process for tourism transport services.

"DOT has a procedure that requires drivers to undergo trainings to be certified as a tourist transport service," said the Digital Pinoys leader.

"Grab should not be exempted from these trainings and DOT should ensure that the drivers are not just qualified to drive but also qualified to handle tourists."

Gustilo added that the DOT should also ensure mechanisms to avoid the overpricing of fare in the form of "tourist tour rates," citing Grab's record of overcharging Grabcar passengers.

It could be remembered that the Philippine Competition Commission last May punished Grab with P9 million in fines after the ride-hailing giant failed to refund consumers in full more than three years since they were ordered to do so.