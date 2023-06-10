^

Concepcion elected vice chair of MSME council

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
June 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion
Joey Concepcion / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has been elected vice chair of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Council of the Department of Trade and Industry during the 19th MSMED Council meeting held at the DTI office in Makati City.

The election came after Concepcion was appointed by President Marcos as member of the MSMEDC, representing Luzon, on May 16.

“It’s an honor to be elected as vice chairman of the MSMED Council. I will do my best to ensure that the welfare and development of micro, small and medium enterprises are properly addressed,” said Concepcion, who will assume the role for the second time.

Concepcion was MSMEDC vice chairman and presidential adviser on entrepreneurship during the Duterte administration.

In his recent speech, Marcos commended Concepcion for his efforts in improving the MSME sector, particularly the agriculture industry.

“He has been prominent recently in bringing together these partnerships, bringing together these synergies in our economy, especially to help our MSMEs and, in the process, strengthening our middle class,” Marcos said, referring to the Go Negosyo founder.

The Chief Executive also acknowledged Concepcion’s immense contribution to the MSME sector, saying he “has been doing this for most of his professional life.”

The MSMEDC was established under the Magna Carta for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as an attached office of the DTI.

Under the law, the DTI chief leads the council as chairman while the members may elect from among themselves a vice chairman to preside over meetings in the absence of the chairman.

The members of the council are the secretaries of the Departments of Agriculture, the Interior and Local Government, Science and Technology and Tourism; chairman of the Small Business Corp.; three representatives from the MSME sector to represent Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao; representatives each from the labor sector and private banking sector.

The MSMEDC is mandated to help establish the needed environment and opportunities conducive to the growth and development of the MSME sector and to recommend to the President and to Congress all policy matters affecting MSMEs, among others.

