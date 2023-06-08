^

Headlines

Israel awaits cues from Philippines’ Horizon 3 in defense assistance

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 6:55pm
Israel awaits cues from Philippinesâ Horizon 3 in defense assistance
Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss welcomes Israeli Foreign Minister Eliyahu Cohen upon the latter's arrival in Manila on June 5, 2023.
Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, handout

MANILA, Philippines — Israel said they are ready to help the Philippines to modernize its military—from the armed forces, to the navy, and the airforce—but Tel Aviv is still waiting for Manila's priorities for the Horizon 3 part of its military modernization program. 

Manila is in the process of modernizing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The project is now into Horizon 3 until 2028, which focuses on procuring defense equipment such as missile systems, submarines, and multi-role fighters.

“Everybody is waiting for the Horizon 3, which I think would give a better indication on the direction for the future so it’s difficult to say,” Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss told reporters on Thursday as he reflected on the successful two-day visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eliyahu Cohen earlier this week. 

Tel Aviv hopes “to see a continuation of Israeli involvement” in the modernization program, he added.

“I know the Israeli companies are offering—and I cannot go into the details—offering a lot of different kinds of technologies, which are all proven, I would say proven in combat in Israel,” Fluss said, adding that there are some agreements that are still awaiting implementation. 

The envoy added that the Philippines has expressed interest in procuring more of its equipment and systems. 

READ: Enhancing defense relations, Israel shares anti-drone expertise with PHL

The Philippine Navy recently acquired two new missile-capable Shaldag Mk. V patrol boats and have recently unveiled a newly-upgraded shipbuilding center in Cavite, a project done to complement the navy’s Fast Attack Interdiction Craft-missiles acquisition project with Israel Shipyard, Inc.  

“I saw a little pride in the Navy of having really modern, quality, top-notch technology, which are being dispatched and being in-service now in the navy,” Fluss said. 

READ: Navy gets 2 new missile-capable patrol boats

The Israeli embassy in the Philippines has formally opened offices for its defense and economic attachés to build closer security and trade ties with Manila. Fluss said the defense attaché will be in charge of future government-to-government deals. 

During Cohen’s visit, the Philippines and Israel agreed to collaborate more on areas such as water management, agriculture, and environmental protection. 

DEFENSE

ISRAEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Allies of House Speaker Martin Romualdez have again rushed to publicly defend him, this time from a perceived slight from...
Headlines
fbtw
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
New DND chief Gibo says he won&rsquo;t reinstate UP-DND accord

New DND chief Gibo says he won’t reinstate UP-DND accord

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Newly-appointed Defense Secretary Gilbert "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. on Thursday rejected the possibility of bringing back the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Just this Monday, the institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272428
            [Title] => Protected area designation, non-attainment area guidelines for oil spill-hit VIP sought
            [Summary] => Parts of VIP are currently marine protected areas, but Protect VIP Network wants the entire marine corridor to be declared a maritime protected area under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas Act.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 18:39:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/100-days-vio_2023-06-08_18-35-12_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272417
            [Title] => ‘Chedeng’ intensifies to typhoon, but heavy rain not expected
            [Summary] => As of PAGASA’s 5 p.m. weather update, the typhoon is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon although conditions may change depending on its movement. 

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 17:50:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/fyfsuvhaiaamiyg_2023-06-08_17-28-32_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272421
            [Title] => Here’s what to do in case of ashfall, according to DOH
            [Summary] => With activity once again ramping up in Taal and Mayon, there are increasing concerns over what to do if an ashfall.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 17:47:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/afp-mayon-june-8_2023-06-08_17-50-21222_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272414
            [Title] => 2 courses soon out to teach adult Filipinos financial literacy
            [Summary] => In a press release on Thursday, outgoing TESDA Director-General Danilo Cruz said the project “targets to improve the financial health and capability of over 4 million tech-voc learners.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 17:46:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/h13112023_2023-06-08_17-46-35548_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272423
            [Title] => PNP receives P7.13M in donated vans, computers
            [Summary] => The PNP said the two vans will be essential additions to its vehicle fleet "with their invaluable functionality in responding to emergencies, conducting patrols, and facilitating the transportation of personnel and resources."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 17:42:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/pnp-acorda_2023-06-08_17-43-14_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Protected area designation, non-attainment area guidelines for oil spill-hit VIP sought

Protected area designation, non-attainment area guidelines for oil spill-hit VIP sought

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Parts of VIP are currently marine protected areas, but Protect VIP Network wants the entire marine corridor to be declared...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chedeng&rsquo; intensifies to typhoon, but heavy rain not expected

‘Chedeng’ intensifies to typhoon, but heavy rain not expected

2 hours ago
As of PAGASA’s 5 p.m. weather update, the typhoon is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon although conditions may...
Headlines
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s what to do in case of ashfall, according to DOH

Here’s what to do in case of ashfall, according to DOH

2 hours ago
With activity once again ramping up in Taal and Mayon, there are increasing concerns over what to do if an ashfall.
Headlines
fbtw
2 courses soon out to teach adult Filipinos financial literacy

2 courses soon out to teach adult Filipinos financial literacy

2 hours ago
In a press release on Thursday, outgoing TESDA Director-General Danilo Cruz said the project “targets to improve the...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP receives P7.13M in donated vans, computers

PNP receives P7.13M in donated vans, computers

2 hours ago
The PNP said the two vans will be essential additions to its vehicle fleet "with their invaluable functionality in responding...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with