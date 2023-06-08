^

Headlines

Canada setting up Manila office for Indo-Pacific trade

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 12:37pm
Canada setting up Manila office for Indo-Pacific trade
This undated photo shows the Canadian flag.
BusinessWorld, File

MANILA, Philippines — Canada will put up an Indo-Pacific agricultural office in Manila as it works to increase trade and business partnerships and become the “preferred supplier” in the region.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly last month said Canada plans to have a “stronger” diplomatic presence in the Philippines, which is also at the “core” of its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

“Hosting this new office is an opportunity to build on our economic relationship, and enrich people-to-people ties,” Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canadian minister of agriculture and agri-Food, said in a statement on Thursday.

The Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office is a joint venture between its agriculture ministry and Agri-Food Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. It will be staffed by a mobile team that will work with Canadian diplomatic missions and stakeholders.

Canada’s agriculture and agri-food exports in the region reached $21.8 billion in 2022, with a 7-percent growth in exports seen from 2018 to 2022. Meanwhile, agricultural goods and agri-food imports from the region grew by almost 9% in the same period.

Canada has established trade agreements with South Korea, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Vietnam.

“The Indo-Pacific Region presents tremendous economic opportunities for Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sector, and the office is another step forward to reaching our goals,” said Mary Ng, Canadian minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development.
The Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, which is a coalition of national organizations that represent at least 90% of Canada’s farmers, have expressed support for the establishment of the office in Manila, noting that it would help expand opportunities for them.

CANADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
Taal volcanic smog blankets Batangas towns

Taal volcanic smog blankets Batangas towns

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is monitoring ongoing degassing activity in Taal Volcano, the second...
Headlines
fbtw
Qualified Pinoys may travel to Canada visa-free

Qualified Pinoys may travel to Canada visa-free

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Filipinos who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo&rsquo;s first task: Fix MUP pension system

Gibo’s first task: Fix MUP pension system

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Taking a cue from President Marcos who appointed him back to the Department of National Defense, DND Secretary Gilbert Teodoro...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272382
            [Title] => Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible
            [Summary] => Just this Monday, the institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 12:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/mayon-junejpeg_2023-06-08_12-44-37779_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272381
            [Title] => Pimentel tells Congress: Recalling Maharlika bill approval only way to correct errors
            [Summary] => Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III has urged Congress to recall the approval of the bill that seeks to create the Maharlika Investment Fund for the legislature to correct what he calls “glaring errors and discrepancies” in the measure.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 12:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806909
            [AuthorName] => Xave Gregorio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/15/optkoko-pimentel-05-15-23jpeg_2023-05-15_19-14-06_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272372
            [Title] => What's the state of Philippine human rights under Marcos?
            [Summary] => In reality, nearly a year into Marcos's term, activists say little has changed on the ground.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 10:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805188
            [AuthorName] => Cecil Morella
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/afp-de-lima-supporters_2023-06-08_10-52-35179_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272369
            [Title] => De Lima lawyers to ask court to reconsider dismissal of bail petition
            [Summary] => “We are hoping that in our [motion for reconsideration], the court will see our position that testimonies of convicted criminals, especially when they bear anger at the accused, are never acceptable or credible,” de Lima's legal team said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 10:41:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805248
            [AuthorName] => Kristine Joy Patag
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/de-lima-may-12-promulgation_2023-06-08_10-36-37523_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272366
            [Title] => Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown
            [Summary] => Allies of House Speaker Martin Romualdez have again rushed to publicly defend him, this time from a perceived slight from Vice President Sara Duterte, signaling what political analysts believe to be a bad sign for coalition allies and a brewing political showdown between the president’s cousin and Duterte.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 09:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/27/7_2023-05-27_22-44-15540_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 54 minutes ago
Just this Monday, the institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel tells Congress: Recalling Maharlika bill approval only way to correct errors

Pimentel tells Congress: Recalling Maharlika bill approval only way to correct errors

By Xave Gregorio | 54 minutes ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III has urged Congress to recall the approval of the bill that seeks to create the...
Headlines
fbtw
What's the state of Philippine human rights under Marcos?

What's the state of Philippine human rights under Marcos?

By Cecil Morella | 2 hours ago
In reality, nearly a year into Marcos's term, activists say little has changed on the ground.
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima lawyers to ask court to reconsider dismissal of bail petition

De Lima lawyers to ask court to reconsider dismissal of bail petition

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“We are hoping that in our [motion for reconsideration], the court will see our position that testimonies of convicted...
Headlines
fbtw
Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Allies of House Speaker Martin Romualdez have again rushed to publicly defend him, this time from a perceived slight from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with