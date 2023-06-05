Gunman in Oriental Mindoro broadcaster killing already identified — media security task force

This handout photo taken on May 31, 2023 and received from Oriental Mindoro Provincial Police Public Information Office shows police investigators searching for evidence after radio broadcaster Cresenciano Bunduquin was shot dead outside his home by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro province, south of Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The government's media security task force said authorities have identified the gunman behind the killing of an Oriental Mindoro broadcaster, whose death fueled the determination of the Marcos Jr. administration in ending "the reign of impunity targeting members of the press," they added.

In a statement, the executive director of the presidential task force on media security said he is confident that authorities will soon arrest the gunman who fled after shooting radio broadcaster Crescenciano Bundoquin dead.

The 50-year-old broadcaster for DWXR Kalahi Radio 101.7 and MUX Online was fatally shot by two gunmen early morning of May 31 as he was opening his store. Before the gunman escaped the crime scene, Bunduquin's son rammed his vehicle into their motorcycle, killing the driver.

The late journalist did not receive any death threats prior to the incident based on his family’s knowledge, according to Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Director PCol. Samuel Delorino in an interview with ABS-CBN.

“The pace of the investigation is proving to be satisfactory thus far and we are confident that the gunman, already identified, would very soon be apprehended,” said Paul Gutierrez, executive director of the task force.

The media security task force also said that the “life, liberty, and security of media practitioners in the Philippines” remain a priority under the Marcos administration and that “there is no cause for members of the press to be worried in the exercise of their profession.”

Gutierrez added: "The recent incident involving Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro radio blocktimer, Cresenciano ‘Cris’ Bundoquin, only makes the government more determined to end the reign of impunity targeting members of the press."

Local and international organizations have expressed grave concern over Bundoquin’s killing and the dismal state of press freedom in the Philippines, saying that the government must act urgently to safeguard media workers from reprisal and threats to their lives.

Press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists issued similar statements last week, with Daniel Bastard of the RSF Asia-Pacific desk saying "everything indicates that Cris Bunduquin was murdered in reprisal for his journalistic comments."

Bundoquin is the third journalist killed since the start of Marcos’ presidency. His death comes less than a year after the killing of broadcaster Rey Blanco in Oriental Mindoro and the killing of popular radio personality Percy Lapid.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has documented 60 reported violations against journalists from June 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023