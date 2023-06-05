^

Headlines

Gunman in Oriental Mindoro broadcaster killing already identified — media security task force

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 1:34pm
Gunman in Oriental Mindoro broadcaster killing already identified â media security task force
This handout photo taken on May 31, 2023 and received from Oriental Mindoro Provincial Police Public Information Office shows police investigators searching for evidence after radio broadcaster Cresenciano Bunduquin was shot dead outside his home by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro province, south of Manila.
Handout / Oriental Mindoro Provincial Police Public Information Office / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The government's media security task force said authorities have identified the gunman behind the killing of an Oriental Mindoro broadcaster, whose death fueled the determination of the Marcos Jr. administration in ending "the reign of impunity targeting members of the press," they added.

In a statement, the executive director of the presidential task force on media security said he is confident that authorities will soon arrest the gunman who fled after shooting radio broadcaster Crescenciano Bundoquin dead.

The 50-year-old broadcaster for DWXR Kalahi Radio 101.7 and MUX Online was fatally shot by two gunmen early morning of May 31 as he was opening his store. Before the gunman escaped the crime scene, Bunduquin's son rammed his vehicle into their motorcycle, killing the driver.

The late journalist did not receive any death threats prior to the incident based on his family’s knowledge, according to Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Director PCol. Samuel Delorino in an interview with ABS-CBN.

“The pace of the investigation is proving to be satisfactory thus far and we are confident that the gunman, already identified, would very soon be apprehended,” said Paul Gutierrez, executive director of the task force. 

The media security task force also said that the “life, liberty, and security of media practitioners in the Philippines” remain a priority under the Marcos administration and that “there is no cause for members of the press to be worried in the exercise of their profession.”

Gutierrez added: "The recent incident involving Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro radio blocktimer, Cresenciano ‘Cris’ Bundoquin, only makes the government more determined to end the reign of impunity targeting members of the press."

Local and international organizations have expressed grave concern over Bundoquin’s killing and the dismal state of press freedom in the Philippines, saying that the government must act urgently to safeguard media workers from reprisal and threats to their lives.

Press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists issued similar statements last week, with Daniel Bastard of the RSF Asia-Pacific desk saying "everything indicates that Cris Bunduquin was murdered in reprisal for his journalistic comments." 

RELATED: UNESCO condemns killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster Cris Bundoquin  

Bundoquin is the third journalist killed since the start of Marcos’ presidency. His death comes less than a year after the killing of broadcaster Rey Blanco in Oriental Mindoro and the killing of popular radio personality Percy Lapid.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has documented 60 reported violations against journalists from June 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023

MEDIA KILLINGS

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 are facing long lines at the immigration area, particularly during...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

By Kaycee Valmonte | 21 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent jabs now available

Bivalent jabs now available

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
With the bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 finally available in the country, the Department of Health advised the eligible...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials of six agencies and a state-run firm, including the acting chief of the Bases...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US, Japan boost maritime security ties

Philippines, US, Japan boost maritime security ties

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Boosting cooperation in promoting maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, the Philippines joined Japan and the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271641
            [Title] => In Asia defense summit, Philippines stresses upholding international law, multilateralism amid rising tensions
            [Summary] => During Galvez’ speech on June 3, the Philippines emphasized the importance of upholding the rule-of-law as well as engaging with other countries through dialogue and multilateralism.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 14:25:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807382
            [AuthorName] => Kaycee Valmonte
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/3513196417707041744629014758677985998819812n_2023-06-05_14-08-46779_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271628
            [Title] => Mayon’s alert status raised to level 2
            [Summary] => State volcanologists raised Monday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 2, saying it has been exhibiting “increasing unrest.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 11:32:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/08/21/mayon_2022-08-21_22-21-28644_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271627
            [Title] => UP system presses government to protect rights of missing activist alumni
            [Summary] => The University of the Philippines System has joined public clamor to safeguard the rights and well-being of three UP alumni who rights groups believe were recently abducted by state forces in connection to their work as activists.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 11:25:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/05/15/up_2022-05-15_21-06-57114_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271619
            [Title] => Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties
            [Summary] => Cohen, along with an Israeli business delegation, arrived late Sunday evening. While in the Philippines, he will pay courtesy call on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and hold bilateral meetings with counterpart Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. 

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 10:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/israeli-fm-eli-cohen-lands-manila-sunday-evening-04-june-2023-2-day-official-visit-israeli-ambassador-ilan-fluss-left-welcomes-fm-cohen-right-upon-his-arrivaljpeg_2023-06-05_10-15-39376_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271599
            [Title] => Chiz: Monitor progress of Maharlika
            [Summary] => Now that the Maharlika Investment Fund is just waiting for President Marcos’ signature to be created under a new law, Sen. Francis Escudero has advised both MIF critics and proponents to monitor the progress of the sovereign wealth fund.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804767
            [AuthorName] => Cecille Suerte Felipe
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/04/3_2023-06-04_23-33-57764_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
In Asia defense summit, Philippines stresses upholding international law, multilateralism amid rising tensions

In Asia defense summit, Philippines stresses upholding international law, multilateralism amid rising tensions

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
During Galvez’ speech on June 3, the Philippines emphasized the importance of upholding the rule-of-law as well as engaging...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon&rsquo;s alert status raised to level 2

Mayon’s alert status raised to level 2

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
State volcanologists raised Monday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 2, saying it has been exhibiting “increasing...
Headlines
fbtw
UP system presses government to protect rights of missing activist alumni

UP system presses government to protect rights of missing activist alumni

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The University of the Philippines System has joined public clamor to safeguard the rights and well-being of three UP alumni...
Headlines
fbtw
Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties

Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties

5 hours ago
Cohen, along with an Israeli business delegation, arrived late Sunday evening. While in the Philippines, he will pay courtesy...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz: Monitor progress of Maharlika

Chiz: Monitor progress of Maharlika

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Now that the Maharlika Investment Fund is just waiting for President Marcos’ signature to be created under a new law,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with