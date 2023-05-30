DTI urged to 'proactively' seize unregistered, non-compliant vape products

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has called on the Department of Trade and Industry to prohibit the access of Filipinos, especially young people, to vaping products to protect them from the harmful effects of e-cigarettes.

The DOH said in a message to reporters that the DTI should also “proactively scan the market and confiscate” unregistered products and those that violate the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Act, including those with flavors that are found to attract young people.

Under the law, the DTI has exclusive jurisdiction over any and all issues, requirements and subject matters related to vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products.

Only duly-registered vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products with the applicable graphic health warnings are allowed to be sold, advertised or distributed through whatever means.

The DTI has the power to issue an order directing that a non-compliant website, online application and social media account be taken down and preventing noncompliant online merchants from selling vaping products.

The DTI earlier appealed to e-commerce platforms to police their sellers, and ensure there are appropriate age verification mechanisms and graphic health warnings in all listed products.

For its part, the health department said it continues to inform the public about the health risks of vaping through community-level efforts to promote and establish smoke-free and vape-free environments and through social media campaigns.

It also issued and is implementing graphic health warnings for vapor products to raise awareness on the adverse effects of vaping.

“Lastly, we encourage our provincial and local governments to implement our smoke-free and vape-free playbooks, such that we are enabled to live in a healthier environment,” the DOH said.

The Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act lapsed into law in July 2022. The DTI issued the law’s implementing rules and regulations in December 2022.

The law allows individuals as young as 18 years old to purchase vaping products, prompting criticisms from health and child rights organizations that it will bring e-cigarettes closer to young people. — with report from The STAR/Catherine Talavera