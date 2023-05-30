Robin Padilla resigns as PDP-Laban exec to focus on being senator

Senator Robin Padilla presides over the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media hearing on measures seeking to enhance the capabilities, mandate and organizational structure of the MTRCB and measures regulating video and online games and outdoor media on March 6, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood Padilla announced Tuesday he is resigning as PDP-Laban executive vice president to give more time to his duties as a lawmaker.

Padilla remains a member of the party chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“As an incumbent senator with a heavy mandate, I am aware that other duties — including my position as EVP of the party — must give way to my ability to fulfill my sworn duty to the people,” Padilla said in a statement.

He added, “I believe my decision is for the good of the party and its members — and more importantly, for the Filipino people.”

As PDP-Laban’s executive vice president, Padilla was part of the party’s National Executive Committee. He also had the power to take over the functions of the party president in case of their prolonged absence, permanent incapacity, suspension, resignation, or expulsion.

Padilla was also tasked to perform other duties and functions assigned by PDP-Laban’s National Council.

Cha-cha push falters

The senator’s resignation as a PDP-Laban official came after he proclaimed the death of his push to amend economic provisions in the Constitution supposedly to allow more foreign investments.

Padilla said the final nail on Cha-cha’s coffin was the demotion of Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) as senior deputy speaker at the House of Representatives, calling this a “big issue” among lawmakers which had a “huge effect.”

Padilla previously threatened to leave PDP-Laban entirely if it decides not to back his proposal for economic Charter change. The party did end up supporting Cha-cha in general and Padilla got the backing of his fellow PDP-Laban senators.

Adjustment to Senate protocol

He recently came under fire on social media over a video clip from the May 16 plenary session where he was accused of disregarding parliamentary procedures when he responded in Filipino and seemed confused about how to make a proper motion on the Senate floor.

The incident has been brought up in chat groups among senators, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva told reporters at the Senate on Monday, adding it served as a “reminder” for all of them to follow rules and observe proper decorum during plenary sessions.

“It is a concern that decorum should be strictly followed, not just in committee hearings but even during Senate sessions,” Villanueva said partly in Filipino. “I think we’re all grown-ups and professionals. And as public servants we are all aware that public office is a public trust.”

Sen. JV Ejercito said the incident was a challenge for him and other senators to use parliamentary terms in Filipino, while Sen. Francis Escudero said Padilla did not violate any rules.