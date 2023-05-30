^

Headlines

Robin Padilla resigns as PDP-Laban exec to focus on being senator

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 9:51am
Robin Padilla resigns as PDP-Laban exec to focus on being senator
Senator Robin Padilla presides over the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media hearing on measures seeking to enhance the capabilities, mandate and organizational structure of the MTRCB and measures regulating video and online games and outdoor media on March 6, 2023.
STAR / Mong Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood Padilla announced Tuesday he is resigning as PDP-Laban executive vice president to give more time to his duties as a lawmaker.

Padilla remains a member of the party chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“As an incumbent senator with a heavy mandate, I am aware that other duties — including my position as EVP of the party — must give way to my ability to fulfill my sworn duty to the people,” Padilla said in a statement.

He added, “I believe my decision is for the good of the party and its members — and more importantly, for the Filipino people.”

As PDP-Laban’s executive vice president, Padilla was part of the party’s National Executive Committee. He also had the power to take over the functions of the party president in case of their prolonged absence, permanent incapacity, suspension, resignation, or expulsion.

Padilla was also tasked to perform other duties and functions assigned by PDP-Laban’s National Council.

Cha-cha push falters

The senator’s resignation as a PDP-Laban official came after he proclaimed the death of his push to amend economic provisions in the Constitution supposedly to allow more foreign investments.

Padilla said the final nail on Cha-cha’s coffin was the demotion of Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) as senior deputy speaker at the House of Representatives, calling this a “big issue” among lawmakers which had a “huge effect.”

Padilla previously threatened to leave PDP-Laban entirely if it decides not to back his proposal for economic Charter change. The party did end up supporting Cha-cha in general and Padilla got the backing of his fellow PDP-Laban senators.

Adjustment to Senate protocol

He recently came under fire on social media over a video clip from the May 16 plenary session where he was accused of disregarding parliamentary procedures when he responded in Filipino and seemed confused about how to make a proper motion on the Senate floor.

The incident has been brought up in chat groups among senators, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva told reporters at the Senate on Monday, adding it served as a “reminder” for all of them to follow rules and observe proper decorum during plenary sessions.

“It is a concern that decorum should be strictly followed, not just in committee hearings but even during Senate sessions,” Villanueva said partly in Filipino. “I think we’re all grown-ups and professionals. And as public servants we are all aware that public office is a public trust.”

Sen. JV Ejercito said the incident was a challenge for him and other senators to use parliamentary terms in Filipino, while Sen. Francis Escudero said Padilla did not violate any rules.

CHARTER CHANGE

PDP-LABAN

ROBIN PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration expects Typhoon Betty to exit the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Betty keeps strength as it slows down
play

Typhoon Betty keeps strength as it slows down

23 hours ago
Weather forecasters noted that Betty will move generally northwestward slowly Monday, and may become slow-moving or almost...
Headlines
fbtw
Supplies ready for 10,000 families amid typhoon &lsquo;Betty&rsquo; &mdash; UNICEF

Supplies ready for 10,000 families amid typhoon ‘Betty’ — UNICEF

22 hours ago
The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund said it has prepositioned supplies good for 10,000 families as...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 2 up in parts of northern Luzon due to 'Betty'

Signal No. 2 up in parts of northern Luzon due to 'Betty'

1 day ago
PAGASA hoisted wind signals in parts of Luzon due to Betty.
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 30 due to 'Betty'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 30 due to 'Betty'

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 hours ago
Here's a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines starts siphoning oil from sunken tanker

Philippines starts siphoning oil from sunken tanker

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 minutes ago
Diving support vessel Fire Opal is expected to siphon 120,000 to 240,000 liters of oil.
Headlines
fbtw
5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' &mdash; NDRRMC

5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' — NDRRMC

1 hour ago
Typhoon Betty has so far affected more than 11,000 individuals and has forced more than 5,000 persons to flee their homes,...
Headlines
fbtw
ANYARE?: No more UniTeam?

ANYARE?: No more UniTeam?

1 hour ago
The UniTeam that helped President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. win in the 2022 elections seems to be breaking ap...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

3 hours ago
According to PAGASA, the typhoon is forecast to weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG to train with US, Japan coast guards

PCG to train with US, Japan coast guards

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard and its counterparts in the US and Japan will have their first ever trilateral maritime exercise...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with